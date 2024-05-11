Breath of Life wins AMVCA 2024 Best Movie Award

Breath of Life has been announced as the winner of the Best Movie Award at the 10th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Wale Ọjọ, the lead actor in the movie won the Best Actor Award.

“Breath of Life” is a Prime Video original written and directed by BB Sasore who also won the Best Director award of the night. It was produced by by Eku Edewor.

The movie is a faith-based film that follows the story of Timi, who has lost his sense of purpose until he met his Elijah, who changed his life and destiny.

The movie is set in the 1950s to showcase the stellar life of a young Timi, who has a talent for languages, graduating at the top of his class, and becoming the most excellent candidate in the British Navy.