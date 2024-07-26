Afrobeats artists with international sold-out shows

African artists have consistently sold out numerous major venues internationally on the global rise of Afrobeats’ music. Chart Africa, an African music charts platform on their X handle, recently revealed a list of venues sold-out events by African artists.

Burna Boy, Wizkid, and Davido lead the charge. They have broken attendance records and solidified their status as international superstars.

Burna Boy has sold out 619,228 tickets across 20 different venues. His performances and genre-blending sound have captivated audiences worldwide, with repeat sell-outs in cities like London and New York.

Wizkid has also made an impact on the global stage. With 234,422 tickets sold across seven locations, including five sold-out shows at London’s O2 Arena, Wizkid has proven his ability to draw crowds wherever he performs.

Davido, another Afrobeats heavyweight, has sold 193,369 tickets across seven locations. He has also sold out the O2 Arena three times, cementing his position as a top-tier artist. Asake has sold 77,147 tickets from four locations.

These three artists are not alone. Fally Ipupa and several Congolese musicians, including Koffi Olomide, Papa Wemba, Werrason, and JP Mpiana, have all contributed to the growing popularity of African music with sold-out shows in the ACCOR Arena in Paris.

The Accor Arena is a popular venue for African acts, with nine artists selling out the 20,300-capacity space. This is followed closely by London’s O2 Arena, which has hosted sold-out shows for five different African artists.

Other notable achievements include Rema’s sold-out performance at the O2 Arena (20,000 capacity), Black Coffee’s sold-out show at Madison Square Garden (20,000 capacity), and Fireboy DML, Basketmouth and Kizz Daniel all selling out Wembley Arena. Angelique Kidjo, a Grammy-winning Beninese singer-songwriter, also sold out the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London.

These sold-out shows continue to demonstrate African music’s popularity and highlight African culture’s growing influence on the global stage.