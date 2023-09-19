Lagos Governor invites DSS to join probe of MohBad’s death

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor, has invited the Department of State Services (DSS) to join the investigation into the death of musician Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as MohBad.

The governor’s directive comes following the launch of a significant investigation by the Lagos State Police into the circumstances surrounding the musician’s death. A 19-man police panel has been tasked with unravelling the mystery.

In a statement, Sanwo-Olu also commiserated with the family and fans of MohBad, describing him as a talented and promising young man. He prayed that God would grant his soul rest and comfort his bereaved family and fans.

The governor also directed that all those who may have played any role in any event leading to the death of MohBad be made to face the law after a thorough investigation.

The involvement of the DSS in the probe is expected to boost the investigation and widen the dragnet with inter-agency collaboration and the use of best-in-class technology to unearth the truth.