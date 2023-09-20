Protests rock, Ondo, Ogun over late musician, Mohbad

Some youths on Tuesday protested in Akure, the Ondo State capital, as well as Ogun State, demanding justice for the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The protesters in their hundreds took to the streets wearing black shirts in honour of the late singer as they chanted ‘Justice for Mohbad.’

Some bore placards with inscriptions such as “Say No to Marlian Music”, “Justice for Mohbad”, and “We want a coroner’s inquest into Mohbad death”, amongst others.

Security operatives comprising men of the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) were seen around the protesters, who marched through NEPA, Arakale and Oba Adesida roads.

The protest caused heavy traffic across major routes in the town.

One of the protesters, Ajulo Sunday, said they were demanding that the person responsible for Mohbad’s death be held accountable.

He said: The untimely passing of Mohbad has shed light on the numerous issues within the music industry. His death should serve as a warning to other music record labels that promote bad behaviour.

“We want the police to deploy all forensic, technical and other vital assets that are relevant to the investigation of homicide cases of this nature towards supporting their investigation process because we want justice for Mohbad”, he added.

Also, Awolumate Iremide while noting that Mohbad had allegedly filed a police petition against Sam Larry and others after he was assaulted during a video shoot with Zlatan Ibile, wondered why nothing was done until his demise.