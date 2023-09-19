Lagos joins justice for Mohbad protest

Lagos based fans and mourners at Ikate, Lekki have joined in the call for justice for music artist Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The protest is in solidarity with calls on the Nigerian Police and other security agencies to fish out his killers.

At Igbo Efon area of Lekki-Epe another group joined in the protest.

This is ahead of the proposed candlelight procession at Muri Okunola Park to be held on Thursday, September 21. The procession is billed to start from the Lekki toll gate.

News of the late 27-year-old’s death broke on Tuesday, September 12. It was then rumoured that he died of an ear infection. But since the news broke, many video clips, audio recordings and screenshot of chats involving the artist and certain individuals linked to his former record label have sprung up.

Many commentators held that the viral clips allude to bullying suffered in silence by Mohbad before his demise.