Justice for Mohbad protest hit Ogun State, police promises full investigation

Hundreds of fans and mourners of slain music artist Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, marched at Abeokuta, the state capital of Ogun State, in solidarity for calls to the Nigerian Police Force and other security agencies to fish out his killers.

The protest, which started early on Tuesday morning, had mourners, mostly youths, wearing black and holding placards, demanding justice for the artist who was murdered.

The protest was supervised by members of the anti-riot police squad, who were on hand to ensure the protest did not turn violent.

The protest is the third following similar demonstrations carried out in Lagos and Benin City, the Edo State capital. The video of the protest is already trending on X, formerly called Twitter, with more than 56K reposts.

The video has already generated so many tweets with comments such as “This is wonderful; justice must prevail,” coming from Adekunle King, a cybersecurity expert. Imran Mohammed, a Buharist and an APC fan, tweeted, “Justice for Mohbad protest in Ogun.”

Another tweet from Nigeria Stories with the video captured in its post said, “Justice for Mohbad protest going on in Abeokuta (with a broken heart emoji). Mohbad is loved.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force, Lagos Command, has revealed that it will exhume the body of Mohbad to reveal the true circumstances behind the death of the musician.

Addressing journalists in the presence of the father, mother, and other family members, the Commissioner of Police for Lagos State, Idowu Owohunwa, said that the police have inaugurated a team charged with collecting necessary information and evidence on the case, deploying forensic technology to gather facts surrounding his unfortunate murder.

“We have resolved to constitute a special investigation team that will undertake the investigation,” Owohunwa said. “And this is based on the fact that through our preliminary review of all facts, insinuations, and allegations both within social media and in the course of our interaction with some strategic elements linked to the incidence, we felt there were very good grounds to open up a case of homicide.”

The team is expected to engage in the exhumation and autopsy of the deceased, which would help its investigation.

Owohunwa added, “We have seen a lot on social media—videos, allegations—and now we are getting into the practicals.”

He called on all Nigerians with valuable information that can help the police investigation to come to the police so that they can truly give justice to the slain artist.

“We need any well-meaning citizen that is truly committed to ensuring justice for Morbad to now come over to the police and the investigation team and volunteer this piece of vital information in support of a detailed investigation.

“The team will engage in the exhumation, autopsy, visit to the crime scene, hospitals, and past records that might be vital towards establishing the facts,” the commissioner added.

He promised full protection for the family of the deceased.