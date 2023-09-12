Nigerian singer MohBad dies at 27

Nigerian singer MohBad has passed away at the age of 27. The cause of death has not yet been released, but his management team confirmed the news in a statement on social media.

MohBad, whose real name was Mohammeed Azeez, was a rising star in the Nigerian music industry.

He had released several hit singles, including “Feelings” and “Kilometer.” He was also known for his energetic live performances.

His death has been met with widespread shock and grief in Nigeria. Many fans and celebrities have taken to social media to express their condolences. His untimely death is a loss to the Nigerian music industry and to his fans around the world.