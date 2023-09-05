Movie Review: Top ten Netflix series for your ‘binge-watching’ pleasure

In the vast realm of movie series, finding a captivating one can be akin to searching for a needle in a haystack and among the many choices, some shine as true gems while others fade into mediocrity. This compilation serves as your guide through the vast options of Netflix’s best movie series to watch.

Ragnarok

– Genre: Mystery and Fantasy

– Created by: Adam Price

– Release: Season 1 (January 31, 2020), Season 2 (May 27, 2021), Season 3 (August

24, 2023)

Ragnarok is a captivating Scandinavian series that weaves old Norse mythology into a modern setting. It’s set in the fictional Norwegian town of Edda, plagued by climate change and pollution from the local Jutul family’s factories. Unknown to the town, the Jutuls are actually supernatural beings.

The story follows Magne, a teenager who discovers he’s the reincarnation of Thor, the Norse god of thunder. He battles those harming the town, joined by others embodying different Norse gods.

Blood of Zeus (2020 – Present)

– Genre: Animated Fantasy Action

– Created by: Charley and Vlas Parlapanides

– Release: October 27, 2020

Blood of Zeus, an anime-style series, unfolds in mythical ancient Greece. It follows Heron, a demigod son of Zeus, as he tries to save Olympus and Earth from giants and monsters. The series is filled with gods, giants, demons, titans, and mythical creatures. Netflix has plans for five seasons.

The Witcher

– Genre: Fantasy Drama

– Created by: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

– Release: Season 1 (December 20, 2019), Season 2 (December 17, 2021), Season 3 (June 29 and July 27, 2023)

Based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s books, The Witcher explores the adventures of Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Princess Ciri in a medieval-inspired land. The first season adapts short stories from “The Last Wish” and “Sword of Destiny,” while the second season is based on “Blood of Elves.” The series has a third season, followed by a fourth.

Read also: 7 new movies to watch on Netflix this September

Cobra Kai

– Genre: Martial Arts Comedy-Drama

– Created by: Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg

– Release: Seasons 1 and 2 (YouTube Red/Premium), Seasons 3, 4, and 5 (Netflix), Season 6 (Upcoming)

Cobra Kai revives the rivalry between Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence from “The Karate Kid” films. It takes a fresh look at their perspectives and the reopening of the Cobra Kai karate dojo. The series is known for its humor, action, and character development.

Mo (2022 – Present)

– Genre: Comedy-Drama

– Release: August 24, 2022 – Present

Mo is a series loosely based on the life of Mo Amer, a Palestinian refugee in Houston, Texas. Co-created by Ramy Youssef, it explores his journey seeking asylum and citizenship in the United States. The series is a heartfelt exploration of identity and belonging.

Black Mirror

– Genre: Sci-Fi Anthology

– Created by: Charlie Brooker

– Episodes: 27 across six series, plus a special and interactive film

Black Mirror is a thought-provoking series that delves into near-future dystopias with advanced technology. It’s like a modern-day “Twilight Zone,” tackling contemporary social issues through speculative fiction. The series has received critical acclaim and has won Emmy Awards for outstanding television movies.

Read also: ‘Jagun Jagun’ strikes gold on Netflix, elevates Yoruba storytelling, culture

The Babysitters Club

-Genre: Comedy-drama

-Created by: Rachel Shukert

-Released: July 3, 2020

The Baby-Sitters Club, based on Ann M. Martin’s popular children’s book series, is a heartwarming American kids’ drama. It centers around the adventures and close friendship of Kristy Thomas, Mary-Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, Dawn Schafer, Mallory Pike, and Jessi Ramsey.

These middle-schoolers start their own babysitting business in the fictional town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. The series premiered on Netflix on July 3, 2020, and, after a second season in 2021, it was sadly canceled in March 2022. The show was widely praised for staying true to its source material and its timeless appeal for modern audiences.

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts

-Genre: Science Fantasy

-Created by: Radfors Sechrist

-Released: January 14, 2020

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts is a captivating American animated series created by Radford Sechrist, based on his 2015 webcomic, Kipo. The show, produced by DreamWorks Animation Television, takes us on an adventure with Kipo Oak, who embarks on a quest to find her father in a post-apocalyptic world dominated by mutated animals.

Along the way, she befriends human survivors Wolf and Benson, as well as the unique mutant creatures, Dave and Mandu. The series is celebrated for its exceptional design, character development, music, world-building, voice acting, and its commitment to representing LGBT and characters of color. All three seasons, each consisting of ten episodes, were released in 2020, with Kipo’s story concluding beautifully.

Stranger Things

Stranger Things, a gripping American science fiction horror drama, is set in the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana. It follows the town’s residents as they grapple with the eerie alternate dimension known as the Upside Down, which becomes accessible after a nearby government facility mishap.

The stellar ensemble cast includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, and more. The Duffer Brothers, creators of the show, blend investigative drama with supernatural elements, creating a spine-chilling yet nostalgic atmosphere.

Stranger Things has garnered record viewership on Netflix and earned acclaim for its characters, atmosphere, acting, soundtrack, and nods to 1980s pop culture. The series, renewed for a fifth and final season, has left an indelible mark on viewers.

Read also: Top animated movies to watch on Netflix right now

Painkiller

Painkiller is a hard-hitting American drama limited series that premiered on Netflix on August 10, 2023. Created by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster, the show delves into the devastating opioid crisis that plagued the United States.

It unfolds the harrowing tale of OxyContin’s rise, a highly addictive drug produced by Purdue Pharma, owned by the infamous Sackler family. The series follows Edie Flowers, a lawyer working for the US attorney’s office in Roanoke, Virginia.

Through her investigation, she unveils how this drug swept across the nation, leading to countless casualties and trauma. Painkiller is based on the real events described in Patrick Radden Keefe’s New Yorker article and Barry Meier’s book, Pain Killer: An Empire of Deceit and the Origin of America’s Opioid Epidemic. Directed by Peter Berg, known for his impactful films, the series tackles a hauntingly real crisis that has affected countless lives.