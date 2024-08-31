25 countries without military forces

Military forces are often considered essential to national sovereignty and security, yet over 20 countries have chosen not to maintain standing armies.

These nations rely on historical treaties, foreign protection, and international diplomacy, shaped by their unique historical contexts and geographic conditions.

This absence of a military allows countries to redirect defence funds toward social services, education, healthcare, and infrastructure, fostering internal stability and reducing the likelihood of conflicts.

However, they depend on external forces for defence, creating vulnerabilities if alliances shift or partners face conflicts, and they must rely on diplomacy and international law to deter potential aggressors.

According to demilitarisation, Here are 25 countries that have no military forces

Andorra: Nestled between France and Spain, Andorra has no standing military. Instead, defence responsibilities are shared between France and Spain as part of longstanding treaties.

Cook Islands: As a self-governing territory in free association with New Zealand, the Cook Islands relies on New Zealand for defence matters, should the need arise.

Costa Rica: Perhaps the most famous of these nations, Costa Rica abolished its military in 1948 after a civil war. The funds that would have been spent on defence were instead allocated to education and healthcare, turning the country into a bastion of peace and democracy in Central America.

Dominica: This Caribbean nation relies on regional security agreements and its membership in the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to address any defence needs.

Grenada: Similar to Dominica, Grenada’s defence is managed through regional cooperation within the OECS, along with assistance from the United Kingdom.

Haiti: Following years of military coups and instability, Haiti disbanded its military in 1995. The country now relies on its National Police Force for internal security, with support from international peacekeepers when necessary.

Iceland: One of the most developed countries without a standing army, Iceland relies on its membership in NATO and a bilateral defence agreement with the United States for security.

Kiribati: This Pacific Island nation has no military and depends on Australia and New Zealand for its defence needs.

Liechtenstein: Since 1868, Liechtenstein has maintained a policy of neutrality and has no standing military. The country relies on Switzerland for its defence and focuses on internal security through its police force.

Marshall Islands: As part of the Compact of Free Association with the United States, the Marshall Islands depends on the U.S. for its defence.

Mauritius: Mauritius has no standing army and instead maintains a paramilitary police force, known as the Special Mobile Force (SMF), for its security needs.

Micronesia: Similar to the Marshall Islands, Micronesia’s defence is handled by the United States under the Compact of Free Association.

Monaco: This tiny principality on the French Riviera relies on France for defence, while maintaining a small police force for internal security.

Nauru: The smallest island nation in the world has no military, relying on Australia for defence under an informal arrangement.

Niue: A small island nation in free association with New Zealand, Niue depends on New Zealand for its defence.

Palau: Like Micronesia and the Marshall Islands, Palau’s defence is the responsibility of the United States under the Compact of Free Association.

Panama: Following the U.S. invasion in 1989, Panama abolished its military. The country now maintains public order through a national police force.

Samoa: Samoa has no standing military and relies on New Zealand for defence under the 1962 Treaty of Friendship.

San Marino: One of the world’s oldest republics, San Marino has no standing army but maintains a small ceremonial military corps and relies on Italy for defence.

Solomon Islands: After internal conflict in the early 2000s, the Solomon Islands dismantled its military forces. The country now relies on regional security arrangements and assistance from Australia and New Zealand.

St. Lucia: Similar to its Caribbean neighbours, St. Lucia depends on the Regional Security System (RSS) and international partnerships for defence.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: This nation has no standing military, with defence handled through regional cooperation and international partnerships.

Tuvalu: A small island nation in the Pacific, Tuvalu has no military and relies on Australia and New Zealand for its defence.

Vanuatu: Like many of its Pacific neighbours, Vanuatu has no standing military force and relies on regional and international support for defence.

Vatican City: The world’s smallest independent state has no standing army, though it does maintain the Swiss Guard, a small force responsible for the Pope’s security. The defence of Vatican City is handled by Italy.

