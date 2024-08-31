Nollywood icon Saheed Balogun, others to headline STEL Retail launch, mobile expo

The Nigerian tech and entertainment industries welcome a promising new entrant in the mobile accessories market as STEL Retail Limited prepares for its grand launch on September 7, 2024.

In a new development, the company has announced that veteran Nollywood actor, filmmaker, and cultural icon Saheed Balogun will lead a star-studded guest list at the highly anticipated event.

In addition to this development, STEL has revealed that the launch will feature a comprehensive mobile accessories exhibition showcasing products from top global and local brands. Industry leaders such as Oraimo, MTN, Baseus, and New Age, among others, are confirmed to participate, making the event a must-attend gathering for tech enthusiasts and industry insiders alike.

Read also: Hard times for land grabbers in Rivers as state launches digitisation, GPR system

STEL Retail Limited, the latest venture from the innovative Syn Nigeria group, is set to make a splash in Nigeria’s vibrant tech retail sector. The launch event and exhibition will be held at STEL’s flagship outlet, located at Km 33, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Eputu, Lagos. This strategic location promises to be a hub for technology and entertainment convergence in Nigeria.

Saheed Balogun, renowned for his influential Nollywood career spanning over four decades, expressed his enthusiasm about gracing the event.

“I’m honoured to be part of this exciting new chapter in Nigeria’s tech story,” Balogun stated. “As someone who has witnessed the transformation of our entertainment industry through technology, I’m eager to see the innovations STEL and these top brands will bring to the mobile accessories space.”

While full details of STEL’s offerings are being kept under wraps until the official launch, the mobile accessories exhibition promises to be a highlight of the event.

Read also: Folu Adeboye launches initiative to empower 76,000 African women with free tech training

Akinola Akintilebo, founder and CEO of Syn Nigeria, shared his excitement about the upcoming launch and exhibition: “We’re thrilled to have Saheed Balogun and other top celebrities join us on September 7 for this momentous occasion at our flagship store on the Lekki-Epe Expressway.

“Their presence, alongside the participation of renowned brands like Oraimo, MTN, Baseus, and New Age, underscores our commitment to bridging technology with Nigerian culture and entertainment. At STEL, we’re not just selling products; we’re crafting experiences that resonate with the Nigerian spirit of innovation and creativity.”

The September 7 event is expected to showcase STEL’s commitment to empowering local tech talent alongside the impressive lineup of global brands.

Sources close to the company suggest that STEL has been quietly incubating a group of young Nigerian tech entrepreneurs, providing them with resources and mentorship to develop homegrown mobile accessories and smart devices.

Read also: Firms partner to launch heart saver device for W’African aeromedical, offshore services

Some of these innovations are anticipated to be unveiled at the launch event, potentially alongside products from the participating brands.

Industry watchers are keenly observing STEL’s entry into the market and the high-profile nature of the exhibition. Tech analyst Funmilayo Adesina noted, “STEL’s approach of blending celebrity appeal with cutting-edge tech and bringing together top accessories brands could be a game-changer. This exhibition format elevates the launch beyond a corporate event to an industry-wide celebration of mobile technology.”

As part of its corporate social responsibility, STEL is said to be planning a nationwide initiative to promote tech literacy among Nigerian youth. The program, which may be announced at the launch event, aims to provide basic coding and digital skills training to thousands of young Nigerians over the next five years.