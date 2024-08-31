Folu Adeboye launches initiative to empower 76,000 African women with free tech training

In a groundbreaking move to address the gender gap in Africa’s tech and digital landscape, Folu Adeboye, the Wife of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has launched The Ladies in Tech Africa Program (LITA), a free three-month tech training program aimed at empowering 76,000 women across the African continent.

The initiative, a partnership between Africa Missions Global and The Incubator Hub, will provide participants with in-depth training in high-demand tech skills.

The curriculum is designed to be accessible to women of all backgrounds via an online learning platform.

By offering free training, The Ladies in Tech Africa (LITA) seeks to remove financial barriers that often prevent women from pursuing careers in technology.

“The program aims to create a robust pipeline of skilled female tech talents, thereby fast-tracking Africa’s journey towards digital transformation and sustainable development,” Eyono Fatayi-Williams, MD/CEO, African Missions Global.

“We believe that empowering women is essential for driving innovation and economic growth in Africa, and The Ladies in Tech Africa Program is committed to creating a more inclusive tech ecosystem where women have equal opportunities to succeed,” Fatayi-Williams added.

The program commenced on 19th August 2024 and will offer covering a range of tech skills.

The Ladies in Tech Africa Program is aligned with the Africa Missions Global’s Horizon 2033 initiative, which aims to contribute to the broader goal of empowering 100 million Africans with the digital and creative economy skills needed to thrive in the 21st century.

By nurturing and supporting female tech entrepreneurs with mentorship and career guidance, the program seeks to play a vital role in driving innovation, economic growth, and social development across the continent.

Africa Missions Global (often referred to as AMG) is a full-fledged faith-based Not-for-profit International organization with the main aim of alleviating the plight of the underprivileged in Africa and around the world through appropriate community development and empowerment initiatives in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The Incubator Hub is a social impact tech-based learning and resource center focused on impacting lives and communities globally by contributing to its development through Digital Educational advancement, Technological Education & innovation.

Ladies in Tech Africa is a fully-funded initiative dedicated to bridging the gender gap in Africa’s tech industry.