NNPC to transfer Warri, Kaduna refineries to private operators

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) is seeking reputable pperations and maintenance firms to manage Warri and Kaduna refineries.

The oil company announced this in a statement on Friday on its official X handle.

The Warri refinery located at Warri in Delta State was commissioned in 1978. It is a complex conversion refinery with a nameplate distillation capacity of 125,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The refinery complex includes a petrochemical plant commissioned in 1988 with production capacities of 13,000 million tons per annum (MTA) of polypropylene and 18,000 MTA of carbon black. The refinery is meant to supply markets in the South and South-West regions of Nigeria.

On its part, the Kaduna refinery was commissioned in 1980 to supply petroleum products to Northern Nigeria with a capacity of 50,000 bpd.

In 1983, the capacity was expanded to 100,000 bpd by adding a second 50,000 bpd crude train dedicated to the production of lubricating oils (lubes).

In 1986, the capacity of the first crude train was expanded to 60,000 bpd. The expansions have increased the current nameplate capacity of the refinery to 110,000 bpd.