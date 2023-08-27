Here are top animated movies to watch on Netflix right now:

Entergalactic (2022)

ENTERGALACTIC TRAILER‼️ 1ST SEASON & ALBUM DROPS SEPT 30 ONLY ON NETFLIX‼️ I am so excited for u all to experience it. You have NO idea what ur in for. GET FUCKIN READY BABY 🚀🛰👩🏾‍🚀🪐 @netflix pic.twitter.com/3nn56iNYwV — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) September 12, 2022

Kid Cudi’s full-length animated special “Entergalactic” is an addition to developing the rapper’s album of the same name. “Entergalactic” is a charming romantic comedy-drama contrasting love with the grit and stress of attempting to make a livelihood as a creative in New York City. It is animated with a combination of styles and techniques, resulting in beautiful and fascinating imagery. The character of Jabari, a budding artist who falls in love with his new neighbour, a photographer named Meadow, is voiced by Kid Cudi.

The Magician’s Elephant (2023)

“Extraordinary things are possible… if you believe.” Join Peter on his quest to find his sister in The Magician’s Elephant, arriving March 17 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/phBKfycu8s — IGN (@IGN) February 17, 2023

Wendy Rogers’ stunning animated animation The Magician’s Elephant, based on Kate DiCamillo’s book, is a visual treat. The Magician’s Elephant tackles concepts like bravery, teamwork, and being yourself, coupled with a charmingly underappreciated problem-solving exploration, in an engaging story of magic and whimsy. Mandy Patinkin (The Princess Bride), Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals), and Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange) are among the great voice actors in this animated film.

The Sea Beast(2022)

The first trailer for ‘THE SEA BEAST’ has been released. The film releases on Netflix on July 8.pic.twitter.com/qVvd1IHIbP — Cartoon Crave (@TheCartoonCrave) March 30, 2022

Chris Williams, an established animator best known for his work on “Moana,” “Big Hero 6,” and “Bolt,” makes a return to the world of legends and folklore with “The Sea Beast.” It was a gorgeously illustrated tale of a time long ago when dreadful creatures prowled the sea, posing a menace to travellers and drawing the attention of monster hunters hoping to slay them. Or at least that is the story everyone accepts, including Jacob Holland, the most accomplished monster hunter ever. However, this swashbuckler experiences a setback when a young girl named Maisie sneaks aboard his ship and embarks on an unforgettable trip with a natural sea monster.

The Bad Guys (2022)

After a lifetime of crime, a group of criminals consisting of a pickpocketing wolf (Sam Rockwell), a safe-cracking snake (Marc Maron), a hacker tarantula (Awkwafina), a master-of-disguise shark (Craig Robinson), and a strong piranha (Anthony Ramos) is finally caught. To avoid jail time, the five must agree to be good guys. With the help of a guinea pig philanthropist (Richard Ayoade), they will try to become reformed citizens – a challenging task, especially when everything is not as it seems.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022)

Life is the journey, love is the reward. Thank you to @TheAcademy for honoring @RealGDT’s #PinocchioMovie with Best Animated Feature at this year’s #Oscars! Congratulations to the entire team behind this groundbreaking film! pic.twitter.com/2ub98AeQJ8 — Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (@pinocchiomovie) March 13, 2023

Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro is a stunning exploration of traditional fairy tales that incorporate loss, parenthood, and conflict themes. Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water), a visionary filmmaker, brings to life a touching one-of-a-kind experience thanks to his passion for the animation medium, evident in every frame.

Monkey King (2023)

The first trailer for ‘THE MONKEY KING’ has been released. The film releases on August 18 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/tsOopSSide — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 17, 2023

The Monkey King is an old Chinese myth from the Ming Dynasty. that was transformed into a talking animal cartoon. The movie has spectacular images but a weak narrative. Its conventional hero’s journey and lack of complexity prevent it from realising its full potential as an animated classic, despite the Dragon King character, voiced by Bowen Yang, being a standout. It provides kid-friendly entertainment thanks to Jimmy O. Yang’s portrayal of the title character. Anthony Stacchi directs the animated movie.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines (2021)

You don’t have to be incredible to save the world. #TheMitchellsVsTheMachines is only on @Netflix April 30. pic.twitter.com/Jc2Qo6oBlp — The Mitchells vs. The Machines (@MitchellsMovie) March 31, 2021

Sony Pictures Animation makes this science-fiction-infused family road trip comedy. The story starts when the father of the movie’s lead actress, an aspiring filmmaker, disagrees with her and decides to drive her to college himself rather than allowing her to fly there to mend fences between the two of them. As it turns out, with all of its oddities and troubles, the Mitchell family must rise to the occasion as humanity’s final hope when their road trip coincides with a full-on robot rebellion.