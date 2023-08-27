  • Sunday, August 27, 2023
Top animated movies to watch on Netflix right now

Here are top animated movies to watch on Netflix right now:

Entergalactic (2022)

Kid Cudi’s full-length animated special “Entergalactic” is an addition to developing the rapper’s album of the same name. “Entergalactic” is a charming romantic comedy-drama contrasting love with the grit and stress of attempting to make a livelihood as a creative in New York City. It is animated with a combination of styles and techniques, resulting in beautiful and fascinating imagery. The character of Jabari, a budding artist who falls in love with his new neighbour, a photographer named Meadow, is voiced by Kid Cudi.

The Magician’s Elephant (2023)

Wendy Rogers’ stunning animated animation The Magician’s Elephant, based on Kate DiCamillo’s book, is a visual treat. The Magician’s Elephant tackles concepts like bravery, teamwork, and being yourself, coupled with a charmingly underappreciated problem-solving exploration, in an engaging story of magic and whimsy. Mandy Patinkin (The Princess Bride), Brian Tyree Henry (Eternals), and Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange) are among the great voice actors in this animated film.

The Sea Beast(2022)

Chris Williams, an established animator best known for his work on “Moana,” “Big Hero 6,” and “Bolt,” makes a return to the world of legends and folklore with “The Sea Beast.” It was a gorgeously illustrated tale of a time long ago when dreadful creatures prowled the sea, posing a menace to travellers and drawing the attention of monster hunters hoping to slay them. Or at least that is the story everyone accepts, including Jacob Holland, the most accomplished monster hunter ever. However, this swashbuckler experiences a setback when a young girl named Maisie sneaks aboard his ship and embarks on an unforgettable trip with a natural sea monster.

The Bad Guys (2022)

After a lifetime of crime, a group of criminals consisting of a pickpocketing wolf (Sam Rockwell), a safe-cracking snake (Marc Maron), a hacker tarantula (Awkwafina), a master-of-disguise shark (Craig Robinson), and a strong piranha (Anthony Ramos) is finally caught. To avoid jail time, the five must agree to be good guys. With the help of a guinea pig philanthropist (Richard Ayoade), they will try to become reformed citizens – a challenging task, especially when everything is not as it seems.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022)

Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro is a stunning exploration of traditional fairy tales that incorporate loss, parenthood, and conflict themes. Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water), a visionary filmmaker, brings to life a touching one-of-a-kind experience thanks to his passion for the animation medium, evident in every frame.

Monkey King (2023)

The Monkey King is an old Chinese myth from the Ming Dynasty. that was transformed into a talking animal cartoon. The movie has spectacular images but a weak narrative. Its conventional hero’s journey and lack of complexity prevent it from realising its full potential as an animated classic, despite the Dragon King character, voiced by Bowen Yang, being a standout. It provides kid-friendly entertainment thanks to Jimmy O. Yang’s portrayal of the title character. Anthony Stacchi directs the animated movie.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines (2021)

Sony Pictures Animation makes this science-fiction-infused family road trip comedy. The story starts when the father of the movie’s lead actress, an aspiring filmmaker, disagrees with her and decides to drive her to college himself rather than allowing her to fly there to mend fences between the two of them. As it turns out, with all of its oddities and troubles, the Mitchell family must rise to the occasion as humanity’s final hope when their road trip coincides with a full-on robot rebellion.

