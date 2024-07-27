U.S. celebrates 50-year Sister Cities’ Lagos, Atlanta partnership to deepen educational ties

Spelman College, a leader in the education of women of African descent based in Atlanta, has signed an agreement establishing a framework for collaboration with three Lagos-based universities; University of Lagos, Lagos State University, and Pan-Atlantic University.

The agreement which was signed in recognition of the 50-year Sister Cities partnership between Lagos and Atlanta, aims to deepen U.S.-Nigeria educational ties and support teaching, research, and student and faculty exchanges, with a focus on women’s education; science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM); and the creative industries.

Helene Gayle, the president of Spelman College and a member of the U.S. President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement speaking during a panel discussion to commemorate the launch of the agreement, highlighted the importance of partnerships in higher education.

Gayle explained that one of the overarching goals of the U.S. President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement is to strengthen educational ties and exchanges between African diaspora in the United States and African communities.

“By forging strong partnerships, we create opportunities for our students and faculty to engage in meaningful exchanges, learn from each other, and co-create solutions to shared global challenges,” she said.

Gayle joined the vice-chancellors of the three universities in the partnership agreement for the signing ceremony at an event hosted at the University of Lagos.

Folasade Ogunsola, the vice chancellor of the University of Lagos, described the newly formed partnership as a historic event that marks the beginning of a new era of educational collaboration between the United States and Nigeria.

“It’s about collaboration, not competition. As a group of universities, we are moving forward our agenda to work collaboratively in teaching, research, as well as student and faculty exchanges, that benefits both of our two countries,” she said.

Will Stevens, the U.S. consul general welcomed the partnership and expressed his country’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote access to quality higher education and strengthen human capital for inclusive economic growth and development in Nigeria.

“This is a giant step forward. Bringing U.S. and Nigerian universities closer together to explore educational partnerships is one of our key mission priorities,” Stevens said.

According to the consul general, the U.S. Mission has a longstanding commitment to supporting educational institutions and strengthening an education system that enables students to access quality education throughout Nigeria.

One of the U.S. government-sponsored academic exchanges is the Fulbright programme which provides opportunities for Nigerian university students and faculty members to engage in collaborative research in U.S. institutions across various academic fields.

No fewer than 31 Nigerian universities are affiliated with the U.S. Mission through the Fulbright programme. In recent years, Nigeria has received more than 30 scholarships annually for university scholars including Ph.D. candidates to travel to U.S. universities to conduct research, exchange ideas and contribute to finding solutions to shared global challenges.