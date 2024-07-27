Tinubu create office to manage $2.2b, Health Sector renewal funds

….Appoints Sadiq as National Coordinator

President Bola Tinubu, on Friday, approved the appointment of Muntaqa Sadiq as the National Coordinator of the newly created sector-wide Coordinating Office-Programme Management Unit (SCO-PMU) domiciled in the Office of the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare.

The move, according to Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, is to ensure efficient, transparent, and accountable management of external grants mobilized towards the implementation of the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII),

Ngelale revealed that so far, $2.2 billion has been mobilized in external financing to catalyze the implementation of the NHSRII through financial commitments from various development partners.

The Sector-wide Coordinating Office-Programme Management Unit (SCO-PMU) will report to a Steering Committee/Ministerial Oversight Committee chaired by Mohammad Pate, Minister, including the Minister of State, Permanent Secretary; Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, and relevant development partners.

The SCO-PMU will serve as the secretariat and delivery unit for the NHSRII and is to be headed by a national coordinator (NC).

The functions of the SCO-PMU include programme management, monitoring and evaluation, engagement and supervision of Independent Verification Agents (IVAs) for NHSRII programmes, and fiduciary management, among others.

Consequently, the President has approved the appointment of Muntaqa Sadiq as the National Coordinator of the Sector-wide Coordinating Office-Programme Management Unit.

Ngelale said Sadiq has over 17 years of experience in public health, impact investing, investment banking, energy, and climate financing across the health, finance, climate, and energy sectors.

He had served as Head of the Performance Management and Delivery Unit at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare; Chief Executive Officer of the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria; Head of the Nigeria Energy Transition Office, and Private Sector Engagement Adviser at the World Bank.

Sadiq is a doctoral candidate (in public health) at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, holds an M.Phil in Bioscience Enterprise from the University of Cambridge and also holds a medical science/MBBS degree from the Imperial College, London.

Recall that the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII) was unveiled on December 12, 2023, following the adoption of the sector-wide policy by the National Council on Health in November 2023.

The NHSRII is a bold and transformative initiative aimed at improving both population health outcomes and the country’s pool of human capital — with the primary objectives of saving lives, minimizing physical and financial pains, and ensuring the health of all Nigerians.