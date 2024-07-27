Senator Ifeanyi Ubah is dead

Ifeanyi Ubah, a Nigerian Senator who represents Anambra South Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is dead. Yemi Adaramodu, the Chairman Senate Committee on Public Affairs confirmed this to BusinessDay on Saturday morning.

Ubah died in London, the United Kingdom. He had left for London two days ago. Ubah was a Nigerian Politician, entrepreneur and businessman who until his death served as the CEO of Capital Oil (CCO), which he founded in 2001.

The deceased was married to Uchenna, a Business Administration graduate from Ahmadu Bello University in Nigeria, with whom he had 5 children. He also ran a foundation which is named after himself; Ifeanyi Ubah Foundation.

In September 2022, Ubah escaped assassination when he was attacked by gunmen on his way to Nnewi in Enugwu-Ukwu in Anambra State. His convoy was shot at and at least 5 persons, including two policemen, were killed.

He survived as the vehicle he was riding in was bulletproof.