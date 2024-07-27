Planned protest: FCT Police command deploys 4,200 personnel to conduct stop and search operation 

…assures residents of safety

The FCT Police Command has deployed 4,200 personnel across Abuja to manage the protests and prevent unrest, in response to a planned nationwide protest by human rights activists and youths over hunger and hardship in Nigeria.

A statement from Josephine Adeh, Police Public Relations Officer for the FCT Police Command, highlighted the command’s strategy. This included increased visibility policing, the deployment of explosive ordinance devices (EOD) experts, and raids on potential trouble spots such as uncompleted buildings and shanties.

The police are also conducting stop-and-search operations and both vehicular and foot patrols while collaborating with other security agencies.

Benneth Igweh, Commissioner of Police for FCT, emphasized that while residents have the right to peaceful protest, the police are committed to preventing violence and protecting public and private property.

He assured that the force would resist any attempts to disrupt the peace or cause harm.

Residents are advised to remain vigilant and use the police emergency numbers to report suspicious activities: 08032003913, 08028940883, 08061581938, and 07057337653.