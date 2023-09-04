7 new movies to watch on Netflix this September

This September, Netflix will release new films from various genres, promising a wide range of cinematic experiences. There’s something for everyone’s taste, from intriguing mysteries to heartfelt dramas.

Here are seven new Netflix movies to see this month:

One Piece – Streaming Now

The hugely popular Japanese manga One Piece has been adapted for live-action television by Netflix. The plot follows budding pirate Monkey D. Luffy (Iaki Godoy) on adventures through a fanciful world of the supernatural, huge monsters, and power-bestowing fruits.

Roronoa Zoro (Mackenyu), a deadly pirate hunter and expert swordsman; cook Sanji (Taz Skylar), who’s as deadly as his food is delicious; navigator Nami (Emily Rudd), a quick-witted cartographer and master thief; and Usopp (Jacob Romero), a sharpshooter who prefers to avoid confrontation.

A Day and a Half – Streaming Now

Fares Fares makes his directorial debut with A Day and a Half, an upcoming Swedish thriller drama inspired by true events, after appearing in hit TV dramas such as Chernobyl and The Wheel of Time. The film portrays Artan (Alexej Manvelov), a man yearning to reconcile with his daughter, to the point where he decides to kidnap his daughter, Louise (Alma Pöysti), hostage. Lukas (Fares Fares), a police officer, is also involved in a risky journey through the countryside, driving the couple while being held at gunpoint by Artan.

El Conde -Sept. 15



The latest biographical film from Director Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín is a little different from his previous movies like “Jackie” and “Spencer” – “El Conde” images U.S.-backed dictator Augusto Pinochet as an immortal vampire whose quest for power is only matched by his literal hunger for blood.

Love at First Sight – Sept 15

The Netflix romance “Love at First Sight” stars Haley Lu Richardson as Hadley Sullivan and Ben Hardy as Oliver Jones and is based on Jennifer E. Smith’s book “The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight.” Hadley’s tendency of being late typically does not enhance her life, but when she misses her flight by four minutes, fate may have dealt her a favourable hand. And, of course, she happens to cross paths with Oliver Jones at the airport, a boy who is never caught off guard and is always prepared for any circumstance. Vanessa Caswill directed the film, which was based on Katie Lovejoy’s script (“To All the Boys: Always and Forever”).

Spy Kids: Armageddon- Sept 22

“Spy Kids: Armageddon” is the first film in the popular “Spy Kids” franchise in almost a decade (the previous one was “Spy Kids: All the Time in the World”), as well as a relaunch for the series. This time, Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi play the spy parents, who are once again jailed, prompting their children (Everly Carganilla and Connor Esterson) to take action. They go off against Billy Magnussen, who portrays The King, a game inventor who threatens to unleash a terrible computer virus on the planet. Rodriguez has always been a brave and imaginative director.

Street Flow (Sept. 27)



Kery James and Lela Sy have teamed together once more to provide Netflix members a sequel to Street Flow, one of the streaming service’s biggest French blockbusters. The first film centred on Noumouké (Bakary Diombera), the youngest of three brothers. Living in a Paris ghetto, Noumouké was forced to choose between the criminal Demba (Kery James) and the law student Soulaymaan (Jammeh Diangana). The three brothers return in Street Flow 2, which follows Demba as he attempts to change his life and become an honest man.

No Where (Sept. 29)



Mia (Anna Castillo) is a lady who hides inside a shipping container to escape the atrocities of her home nation, which has been devastated by a violent dictatorship. While Mia’s journey is already fraught with peril, she is separated from her husband when her container sinks into the sea. Mia, who is pregnant and adrift, must battle the cold of the sea while attempting to survive her perilous condition.