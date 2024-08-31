5 interesting movies to watch on YouTube this weekend

Looking for Nollywood movies to watch this weekend? Look no further, as YouTube has a fantastic selection of movies that cut across different genres. These movies promise to keep you entertained and make your weekend enjoyable.

Driving Mr. Banks

Driving Mr. Banks is a movie about a struggling executive whose life changes when he hires a female driver. Through their interactions, he begins to face his unresolved childhood issues, starting a journey towards healing. The movie highlights how untreated childhood trauma can affect adults and features performances by Stan Nze and Chy Nwakanma.

5 days in November

5 Days in November follows Toby, played by Eso Dike, a young man struggling to make ends meet who unexpectedly takes on the role of a wealthy businessman, Mr. Daffodil, portrayed by Patrick Doyle. Over the course of five days, Toby experiences the highs and lows of a luxurious lifestyle and learns important lessons about success, family, and personal integrity. His relationship with Mirabel, played by Ekamma Etim-Inyang, played a significant role in his journey. The film explores the challenges of wealth and the value of staying true to oneself while highlighting the importance of hard work and personal growth.

Shinning star

Shining Star follows the journey of Ofoma (Fiyinfoluwa Asenuga), a young boy enduring physical, emotional, and psychological abuse at the hands of his stepfather, Ehis (Ernest Obi). Despite his mother’s silence and their relocation to a more affluent neighbourhood in Lagos, the abuse continues until the neighbours’ intervention prompts police involvement. The movie tackles the harsh realities of child abuse, shedding light on the often-hidden struggles many children face.

Shadows

Shadows centres on Maduka, a cheerful taxi driver struggling to support his ailing wife. His life takes an unpredictable turn when a fugitive with three bags enters his cab. After a chaotic escape, Maduka discovers that one of the bags contains a fortune in dollars. Partnering with his friend Nonso, Maduka finds himself plunged into a thrilling world of danger and comedy. Featuring Uzor Arukwe, Emem Ufot, Amanda Oruh, and Chioma Okoli, Shadows offers a blend of humour and suspense. If you are in the mood for a film that combines laughs with unexpected twists, this one is sure to entertain.

The last six months

The Last Six Months centres on Tokoni, a determined cancer survivor who finds herself battling an inexplicable illness that worsens despite her strength and medical efforts. With her condition deteriorating and the cause remaining a mystery, Tokoni’s only chance for answers might come from an autopsy after her death. Her loved ones embark on a desperate journey to uncover the truth and find a solution before it is too late. The movie, starring Chioma Okafor, Yemi Cregx, Jasperwills Ebuka, and Aynoray, explores the emotional struggles of those fighting to save her and their search for answers amidst a backdrop of uncertainty and sacrifice.