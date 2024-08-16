Top 10 highest-rated Nollywood films of H1 2024

Nollywood continued its upward trajectory in the first half of 2024 captivating audiences with its diverse range of films. A testament to the industry’s growth is its performance at the box office, with the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) reporting a total of N4.6 billion in revenue and over 1 million cinemagoers during the period.

However, Nollywood’s impact extended beyond domestic shores, with several films making waves on global streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. This surge in popularity is reflected in the top 10 highest-rated Nollywood movies of H1 2024, as determined by IMDb user ratings.

IMDb is a popular and authoritative source for movie, TV, and celebrity content. Leading the pack is The Silent Intruder, a gripping psychological thriller that delves into the complexities of marriage and the dark depths of the human psyche. Director Uyoyou Adia crafted a suspenseful narrative that kept viewers on the edge of their seats. The film’s exploration of themes like intimacy and betrayal resonated with audiences, earning it an IMDb rating of 9.3.

The biopic on Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti followed closely with an IMDb rating of 8.5. The movie is a tribute to the iconic Nigerian feminist and activist. It chronicled her extraordinary life, from her early days as a trailblazing student to her fearless leadership of the Egba women’s revolt.

Odunlade Adekola’s Lakatabu is a blend of action, comedy, and mysticism. The film’s exploration of Yoruba cultural motifs added depth and authenticity to the narrative, contributing to its 8.5 IMDb rating.

Other notable films on the list include Ajosepo, a heartwarming comedy-drama that explored the complexities of family relationships; JAPA, a sci-fi thriller that tackled the theme of the Nigerian diaspora; and Beast of Two Worlds, a fantasy adventure that blended traditional storytelling with modern cinematic elements.