Cost of healthy diet in Nigeria rises by 47% in seven months

… hits N1,265 in July

The Cost of a Healthy Diet (CoHD) in Nigeria has increased by 47.44 percent in the first seven months of 2024, higher than general inflation and food inflation, a new report has shown.

The latest ‘Cost of Healthy Diet’ report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition, revealed that the national average cost of a healthy diet rose to N1,265 per adult per day in July 2024 from N858 in January 2024.

The report stated that CoHD has been steadily rising over the past six months, since February 2024, noting that it was 35 per cent higher than it was in February this year.

NBS data further revealed that it was also 2 percent higher than the cost in June 2024.

“The main drivers of this increase in CoHD are vegetables, legumes, nuts and seeds, and starchy staples. On the other hand, oils and fats saw a decline in price by 6% on a monthly basis,” the data showed.

Nigeria’s headline inflation stood at 33.40 percent in July 2024 after declining for the first time in 19 months from 34.19 percent in June.

In the same vein, food inflation, which constitutes more than 50 percent of headline inflation, slowed to 39.53 percent from 40.87 percent in the same period under review.

According to the report Ekiti, Ogun and Osun States recorded the highest cost with N1,632, N1,612, and N1,611 respectively.

In the northern region, Katsina, Adamawa and Sokoto accounted for the lowest costs with N884, N914 and N927.

“At the Zonal level, the average CoHD was highest in the South West Zone at N1,581 per day, followed by the South-South Zone with N1,487 per day.

“The lowest average Cost of a Healthy diet was recorded in the North West Zone with N956 per day,” the report showed.

The report stated that animal-sourced foods were the most expensive food group recommendation to meet in July, accounting for 36 percent of the total CoHD to provide 13 percent of the total calories.

“Fruits and vegetables were the most expensive food groups in terms of price per calorie; they accounted for 10% and 17%, respectively, of total CoHD while providing only 7% and 5% of total calories in the Healthy Diet Basket.

“Legumes, Nuts and Seeds were the least-expensive food group on average, at 7% of the total cost,” the report stated.