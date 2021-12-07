Stallion Group acquisition of MG Motor’s franchise to see assembly in Nigeria

Stallion Group has been appointed the exclusive distributor for MG Motor in Nigeria, and would now be responsible for making the automobile brand of British origin available to the local market.

Following this franchise acquisition, plans are being put in place to assemble, distribute, sell and service certain MG models in the country, as disclosed by Anurag Shah, Nigeria’s general manager for the brand, in a media statement.

“Stallion’s push for the MG Motor franchise was motivated by the company’s 25 years experience as the nation’s leading quality automobile sales and service provider, with clear understanding of Nigerian’s taste for quality vehicles,” he said. “Moreover, as the disposable income of auto buyers dwindle due to the COVID-induced global economic recession, we understand that businesses and individuals require automobiles that combine durability with affordability, which is what MG and Stallion are reputed for.”

Shah also revealed that MG models already lined up for launch into the Nigerian market include: MG ZS, MG RX8, MG HS and MG T60 pick-up.

MG RX8, is described as a well-equipped 7-seater large-sized SUV, reputed for offering a huge amount of space without breaking the bank. Built on a strong truck chassis frame, RX8 comes with capability to handle some of the toughest off-road terrains in Nigeria, according to the company. The MG RX8 is equipped with front, side and curtain airbags, front and rear sensors with 360-degree camera, Active Rollover Protection and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.

MG HS is a full-sized SUV, which has created a new definition of affordable sports-luxury for new car buyers in the United Kingdom and Middle East & Levant. Flaunting a sporty exterior and interior, MG HS is set to offer Nigerian SUV lovers with ample space and comfort, coupled with a raised driving position to sit head and shoulders above the rest, says Stallion Motors in a statement.

MG ZS is the brand’s compact SUV, which, from all indications, is out to give existing Compact SUVs in the country a run for their money. Loaded with technology, the MG ZS features a unique and striking exterior and interior.

MG T60 is the brand’s first ever pick-up truck known as a reliable and versatile partner in the lightweight pickup category. Designed to offer superior performance as a practical truck made for cargo as well as personal transportation needs, T6 is available with diesel and gasoline engine with 4X2 and 4X4 configurations.

“In addition to its trusted quality, MG models shall be launched into the Nigerian market in line with the quality sales and after sales standard of MG and Stallion Motors, which include availability of original parts, long years warranty and after sales service centers strategically located across the country,” Shah assured.

MG Motor is a British automotive company headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and a subsidiary of SAIC Motor UK, which in turn is owned by the Shanghai-based Chinese state-owned company, SAIC Motor.