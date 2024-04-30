Kia unveils camouflage for first Tasman pickup truck

Kia has unveiled an Australia-inspired camouflage wrap for the Kia Tasman, the brand’s highly anticipated new pickup truck.

Kia names its first-ever pickup model after the rugged beauty and pioneering spirit of Tasmania, the Island at the southernmost tip of Australia.

In collaboration with renowned artist Richard Boyd-Dunlop hailing from Australia and New Zealand, they developed the unique wrap – themed around ‘The Path Never Taken’ – to underscore the Tasman’s adventurous spirit.

Austrailian adventure inspo

The unique graphics visualize a journey of inspiration Boyd-Dunlop encountered while driving along the coast and across the outback, influenced by the untamed beauty of Australia’s diverse landscapes.

The eye-catching design of the exterior wrap draws on Boyd-Dunlop’s adventures, where he hitched rides in the back of pickup trucks across Australia.

“Our Tasman pickup truck embodies Kia’s commitment to design and innovation, as well as its spirit of adventure. Artist Richard Boyd-Dunlop crafted an exclusive camouflage design, with the support of the Kia design team, that depicts a journey and reflects an essence of adventure that is unique to the Tasman,” said Karim Habib, executive vice president and head of Kia Global Design.

The concept of ‘The Path Never Taken’ embodies the adventurous spirit of Kia Tasman, which will inspire customers to embark on journeys filled with discovery and adventure in a vehicle that prioritises reliability and performance. Through this theme, the Kia Tasman will lead people towards unknown and beautiful landscapes.

“This design resonates as it evokes my personal experiences travelling across Australia,” said Boyd-Dunlop.

Boyd-Dunlop said the experience is influential to his work, and the Tasman enabled him to create a continuation, depicting the connection, joy, and sheer sense of adventure that is inherent to Australian culture.

Boyd-Dunlop, known for his unique artistic style and ability to blend various media to create visually bold and powerful collaborations, captures elements of land and sea with his exclusive design for the Kia Tasman camouflage wrap.

The finish combines the fiery hues of the outback with commanding blues that pay homage to Australia’s influential surf culture.

Global launch

The Tasman marks Kia’s inaugural entry into the C-segment pickup truck arena, scheduled to make its debut in 2025.

The launch strategy will be phased globally, including key markets such as Korea, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Tasman is designed to meet customers’ diverse personal needs and is suitable for a demanding 24/7 lifestyle.