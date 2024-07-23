MG RX5’s new model debuts with advanced technology, comfort

The unveiling of the new MG RX5 in Nigeria marks the coming of the second generation of the popular SUV, demonstrating the British brand’s dedication to diversifying its lineup of cars.

Currently available at Stallion Motors showrooms in Nigeria, the 2024 MG RX5 strengthens MG’s popular model portfolio, offering customers unparalleled style, advanced technology, and superior comfort—all at an exceptional value.

With 22 stylish design enhancements, eight performance upgrades, and 25 configuration updates, the MG RX5 promises a comfortable, safe, intelligent, and connected travel experience.”

MG RX5 is powered by a second-generation Net Blue petrol engine, delivering 171hp and a maximum torque of 275Nm—10 percent higher than its predecessor.

Its 1.5T high-pressure direct injection turbocharged unit propels the SUV to a top speed of 190km/h, with a fuel economy of 6.8 litres/100km. All models feature a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission for smoother, more efficient gear changes and enhanced reliability.

A new digital computing design method has been employed to develop the youthful, dynamic look of the 2024 MG RX5. The front of the vehicle features a striking wide three-dimensional geometric grille flanked by sleek, full crystal LED headlamps with C-shaped daytime running lights. The rear design echoes the front with a solid, stable stance.

Inspired by the originality of home design, the MG RX5’s cabin offers a natural and comfortable space. It is padded with soft materials to ensure total comfort for occupants, while the central control panel features a stylish 14.1” HD vertical touchscreen that seamlessly integrates into the redesigned dashboard. It has ample storage space and a wireless mobile phone charger on top-of-the-range models.

MG prioritises health and safety as the new car is built with a UVC deep ultraviolet optical antivirus system that sterilises the airflow through the air conditioning, ensuring a healthy cabin environment.

The SUV also boasts leather seats, a 12.3” virtual cluster panel, a 6-way electric driver seat with lumbar support, 4-way electric passenger seats, a panoramic sunroof, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, GPS navigation, and multiple airbags.

Standard features include cruise control, push-button ignition, keyless entry, and a rear-view camera, with a 360-degree parking view camera on full-option models.

The new MG RX5 has undergone rigorous quality tests including a 5 million km road evaluation test, 500,000 hours of laboratory bench tests, light toggle durability tests with 200,000 repetitions, and door durability tests with 120,000 opening and closing cycles. These tests ensure the highest safety and durability standards.

It also features an upgraded shock absorber system, providing a more stable and comfortable ride. All models come with the brand’s acclaimed five-year/150,000km warranty, offering customers peace of mind.