CFAO unveils 2024 Toyota land cruiser prado in Nigeria

Nigerian car lovers can now buy the new model of 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) as Toyota by CFAO, an authorised distributor of Toyota vehicles in Nigeria, officially launched the SUV into the Nigerian market.

The unveiling witnessed by different stakeholders, occurred in Lagos, signifying the availability of the cars in all Toyota by CFAO outlets in Nigeria.

Renowned for its on-road and off-road capabilities, the new model SUV is one of the best-selling Toyota models in the world, with over 11.3 million units sold in more than 170 countries.

“The Land Cruiser Prado represents more than just a vehicle; it’s a testament to Toyota’s enduring legacy and our vision for the future. As we honour our roots, we’re also pushing boundaries, much like the Prado itself – equally at home on city streets and rugged terrains,” said Denis Martin, managing director of CFAO Mobility Nigeria, at the official launch.

Martin said the launch marks a significant milestone that coincides with Toyota CFAO’s first anniversary.

According to him, the past year has been that of growth, learning, and creating strong partnerships with all stakeholders.

He expressed gratitude to the company’s customers and partners for their trust, which acts as a motivation towards success.

“Moving forward, we are committed to continuous improvement for our standard of excellence, both in the vehicles we offer and the service we provide. As we enter our second year, we are excited about the opportunities to further enhance your driving experience and strengthen our bond with the community,” he said.

Providing insight into the new vehicle, Boye Ajayi, managing director of Toyota by CFAO, said the unveiling covers two extraordinary editions of the Land Cruiser Prado including the Limited Edition also known as the First Edition and the Adventure Edition.

Ajayi said the theme, ‘Back to the Roots,’ captures the essence of the unveiling.

“The Limited Edition, with only 2000 units produced worldwide, takes us back to our roots, celebrating the inception of the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. It symbolises exclusivity, history, and an unwavering commitment to delivering excellence. Each unit is a testament to Toyota’s dedication to crafting vehicles that stand the test of time while pushing the boundaries of innovation,” Ajayi said.

He said the vehicles represent the pinnacle of luxury, performance, and versatility.

With the new 8-speed Automatic Transmission, T24A-FTS turbocharged powerful gasoline (petrol) engine, the Land Cruiser Prado delivers an exhilarating driving experience, combining power and efficiency in perfect harmony. Its robust design, advanced technology, and off-road capabilities ensure that every journey is an adventure to remember.

Mai Atafo, brand partner, provided further details about the vehicle, which captivated the guests and became the centre of attention.

The vehicle also has other features including the Electric Power System—the first in the Land Cruiser family—that facilitates improved manoeuvrability. Additionally, the new Stabiliser Disconnect Mechanism anti-roll bar system enhances the vehicle’s off-road capabilities while guaranteeing outstanding comfort.