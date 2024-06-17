Tobi Amusan wins fourth straight national women’s 100m hurdles title

World record holder Tobi Amusan secured her fourth national title in the women’s 100m hurdles at the national trials on Monday, finishing with an impressive time of 12.78 seconds.

The 27-year-old sprinter dominated the race, with Adaobi Tabugbo coming in second at 13.33 seconds and Faith Osamuyi taking third place at 13.36 seconds.

Amusan, hailing from Ogun State, thrilled the fans in Benin with her hurdling prowess as she successfully defended her national title. This victory serves as a promising warm-up for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Amusan‘s win positions her as a strong contender for a podium finish at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. She is also set to compete in the African Senior Athletics Championship in Cameroon later this month, where she is expected to vie for the top spot.

With her sights set on the international stage, Amusan’s dominant performance at the national trials has set the tone for an exciting season ahead.

The 2022 World Champion aims to be in peak form for the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she hopes to win her first Olympic medal. She is anticipated to be a key member of Nigeria’s delegation to the African Senior Athletics Championship in Cameroon.