2023 African Games: Tobi Amusan claims 100m hurdles gold for Nigeria

Nigerian hurdler and the world 100m hurdles record holder Tobi Amusan, clinched the gold medal in the women’s 100m hurdles at the ongoing 2023 African Games with an impressive time of 12.89 seconds.

With that victory, the world champion has secured her third consecutive African Games championship.

Tobi Amusan’s remarkable performance outshone her competitors, including Sidonie Fiadanantsoa of Madagascar, who finished second with a time of 13.19 seconds. Meanwhile, Nigeria narrowly missed securing a podium spot in the event, with Faith Osamuyi finishing fourth.

Tobi Amusan, the world record holder in the 100m hurdles with a time of 12.12 seconds, continues to assert her dominance in the sport with this latest triumph.

Meanwhile, Egypt currently leads the overall medal standings with a total of 167 medals (92 gold, 41 silver, and 34 bronze) as of Wednesday night, while Nigeria holds second place with 90 medals (35 gold, 23 silver, and 32 bronze). South Africa, Algeria, and Tunisia follow closely behind in the top five positions.

The host nation, Ghana, sits in sixth place on the medal standings, with Mauritius, Eritrea, Morocco, and Ethiopia completing the top 10 positions so far.