Amusan to lead Nigerian Athletes at 2023 African Games

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has named 50 athletes to represent Nigeria at the ongoing 2023 African Games in Ghana, with world 100m hurdles record holder Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume, and Ruth Usoro among the prominent names.

Amusan, Ese Brume, and Ruth Usoro have been identified as Nigeria’s medal hopefuls as Nigeria seeks a podium finish in Ghana.

The list also includes reigning national champions in the 100m and 200m for men Okon Israel and Consider Ekanem and Tokyo 2020 Olympics 100m finalist Enoch Adegoke.

In the women’s events, Olajide Olayinka, Blessing Ogundiran, Justina Eyakpobeyan, Abinusawa Moforehan, Onyebuchi Chisom, and Amusan will compete in the 200m and 4x100m relay.

Itshekiri Usheoritse, Seye Ogunlewe, Alaba Akintola, and Adekalu Fakorede will take part in the men’s 100m, 400m, 800m, and 4x400m relay.

Patience Okon-George, Esther Joseph, Brittany Ogunmokun, Okon Esther, Yetunde Saibu, and Omolara Ogunmakinju are set to compete in the women’s 400m and 4x400m relay.

Dubem Nwachukwu, Ojeli Ifeanyi, Nathaniel Ezekiel, Chidi Okezie, Sikiru Adeyemi, Nathaniel Samson, and Daniel Atinaya will represent Nigeria in the men’s 400m and 4x400m relay.

Hamid Sambo and Musa Wisdom will participate in the 1,500m and 110m hurdles, respectively, while Ibadan Ebose will feature in the 800m.

Amusan, a 26-year-old hurdler will also contest in the 100m hurdles alongside Faith Osamuyi and Stella Ayanleke.

Comfort Anietie and Ronke Akanbi are slated for the 800m and 1500m.

Akanbi and Ewa Peace will compete in the 3,000m steeplechase and high jump events.

Brume, Ruth Usoro, and Pristina Ochonogor will vie for a podium finish in the long jump.

Chioma Onyekwere, Ashley Anumba, and Obiageri Pamela will be part of the discus throw, while Sade Olatoye will represent Nigeria in the shot put event.