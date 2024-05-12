Sports minister congratulates Amusan on new record at Jamaica Invitational

The Minister of Sports Development John Enoh has commended Nigerian hurdler and world record holder Tobi Amusan for her outstanding performance at the Jamaica Athletics Invitational.

Amusan clinched victory in the women’s 100m hurdles with a remarkable time of 12.40 seconds, marking a season’s best.

Facing tough competition, the 27-year-old hurdler outpaced Jamaica’s Danielle Williams, who finished with a time of 12.46 seconds, while Christina Clemons from the United States secured third place in 12.54 seconds.

The sports minister in a post on his X (formerly Twitter) congratulated Amusan for her stellar performance, highlighting her role in inspiring hope for Nigeria’s success at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

“Tobi, you keep making our country proud. The Paris Olympics is around the corner, your performance gives us hope just like others, that Nigeria is set to break a jinx. Keep soaring, we are proud of you,” the sports minister said on his X account.

Having recently set a new African record in the 60m hurdles event, Amusan continues to raise the bar in athletics. With her latest achievement, she has overtaken the world lead from American athlete Tonea Marshall.

The Jamaica Athletics Invitational, recognized as a Continental Tour-Silver meet, provided Amusan with a platform to showcase her talent on the international stage.

As the reigning World, Commonwealth, and African record holder in the women’s 100m hurdles, Amusan carries the hopes of the Nigerian contingent for Olympic success.

With the Olympics scheduled to commence on July 26 at France’s national stadium, Amusan’s stellar performances serve as a source of inspiration for her fellow athletes and the nation as a whole.