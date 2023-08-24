BusinessDay

Jamaica’s Williams triumphs over Amusan, secures women’s 100m hurdles world title

In a stunning upset in Budapest on Thursday, Jamaica’s Danielle Williams claimed victory in the world women’s 100m hurdles, dethroning defending champion Tobi Amusan.

Williams, a 30-year-old athlete who had previously triumphed in Beijing in 2015, clocked an impressive time of 12.43 seconds. This edged out the Olympic champion, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico, who finished in 12.44 seconds, and secured Kendra Harrison of the United States the bronze medal with a time of 12.46 seconds.

Amusan, the defending champion, and the 2019 winner, Nia Ali, struggled to stay competitive, finishing in sixth and last place, respectively. It’s worth noting that Amusan had faced a provisional suspension due to doping violations, which was subsequently lifted before the championship.

Last month, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) had provisionally suspended the Nigerian track and field athlete following three missed whereabouts failures. This suspension came after it was discovered that Amusan had failed to comply with three drug tests within a 12-month period. Notably, this violation carried a two-year suspension, regardless of whether the athlete had previously failed a drug test.

In the end, the Disciplinary Tribunal issued a verdict declaring, “Tobi Amusan did not breach an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) by having three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period.”

During the Thursday final, Danielle Williams, competing from the outsider’s lane two, made a remarkable surge at the last hurdle, closely challenging Camacho-Quinn and Harrison.

Read also: Amusan set to defend 100m hurdles title at World Athletics Championship

Nevertheless, Williams summoned a little extra strength to claim victory over her more highly favored competitors. For Camacho-Quinn, this marked a one-place improvement compared to her performance from the previous year.

“I’m not upset at all,” said the 27-year-old. “I can be grateful with that silver. After I won a bronze at the last world championships now I have a silver.

“If I add my Olympic gold medal I have the whole collection to be proud of.”

Camacho-Quinn, only Puerto Rico’s second ever Olympic champion, said to come second in one of the strongest fields of all time was a privilege.

Read also: Tobi Amusan slams Irish journalist over persistent ‘charge’ question

“This final was packed with talents and I was defeated by just a tenth of a second so I don’t have any bitter feelings,” she said.

Once again, Harrison experienced the bitter disappointment of a final.

Despite the 30-year-old former world record holder setting a world-leading time of 12.24 seconds in her heat, she couldn’t replicate that form in the final. As a result, Harrison secured a bronze medal to add to her collection of two silvers (from the Olympics and previous world championships).

In another surprising turn of events at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Thursday, Jamaica’s Antonio Watson emerged as the victor in the men’s 400m, defeating a highly competitive field.

The 21-year-old Watson executed a perfectly-timed effort down the home straight, clocking an impressive time of 44.22 seconds. Matthew Hudson-Smith from Britain claimed the silver medal with a time of 44.31 seconds, while American Quincy Hall secured the bronze in 44.37 seconds.

You might also like More from author
1 Comment
  1. N. C. S auction says

    E-AUCTION E-AUCTION E-AUCTION E-AUCTION E-AUCTION E-AUCTION Some Auction Vehicles/Cars For Sale
    Mama Africa #17,000 •Tomatoes Rice # *15,000* •Cap Rice #15,000 •My Food #17,000 •Mama Gold #17,500 •Ade Brazil #15,000 •Elephant Gold #15,000 •Royal Umbrella #15,000 Etc.
    Golf3= 400,000
    Camry Tinny-Light=550,000
    Tundra 1,300,000
    Toyota Exterra=850,000
    Toyota Camry big daddy=650,000
    Toyota Venza= 1.7million
    Toyota Avalon=850,000
    Toyota Rav4=950,000
    Toyota Prado=1.3million
    TOYOTA HILUX=2million
    Toyota Sienna=850,000
    TOYOTA 4-RUNNER=950,000
    Toyota Corolla=650,000
    Toyota Matrix= 700,000
    Toyota Highlander=950,000
    Toyota Picnic=500,000
    Tacoma 1.850,000
    Toyota Hiace Bus=950,000
    Toyota Tundra=1.5million
    Toyota Sequola=900,000
    BMW 5-series=1.960,000
    BMW 3-series=1.640,000
    BMW X6=2.670,000
    Ford Edge=700,000
    Ford Escape=600,000
    Honda Elantra=600,000
    Honda Baby-Boy=700,000
    Dyna Truck 900k
    TIPPER Head 6mill

    Honda Accord=550,000
    Honda CRV=650,000
    HONDA CIVIC=500,000
    HONDA EVIL-SPIRIT=750,000
    HONDA ODYSSEY=500,000
    Honda Pilot=850,000
    Nissan pathfinder=800,000
    Nissan Amanda=750,000
    Infinity=950,000
    Benz C250=N1.300,000
    Benz C300=1.6MILLION
    Benz ML350=2 million
    Benz ML300=1.5 million
    Benz ML550=2.6million
    Mercedes-Benz C-Class ₦1.3Million
    Mercedes-Benz E-Class ₦1.8Million
    Mercedes-Benz GLK ₦3.Million
    Es330 1.6
    Lexus C5 350=950,000
    IS250 1m
    Lexus Rx300=1.2 million
    Lexus Rx330=1.5 million
    Is350 2
    Lexus Rx350= 2 million
    ES350 2mill
    Land Rover Discovery ₦3.2Million
    Land Rover Freelander ₦3.6Million
    Land Range Rover Sport ₦4Million
    Acura MDX ₦1.8Million
    Pequot 206=350,000
    Pequot 406=470,000
    Pequot 607=650,000
    …..
    ((08082712224) (+234_808_271_2224)

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.