Tobi Amusan beat Americans Kendria, Nia to set new world 100m hurdles record

Nigerian Tobi Amusan, 26, beat Americans Harrison Kendria and Ali Nia to set a new World Record for the fastest time in a 100-metre hurdles race. Amusan set this record at the Silesia Diamond League, taking place at the Silesian Stadium in Poland.

Amusan set a time of 12.34 seconds to become the official fastest time in a 100-meter hurdle race. She was closely followed by Americans Harrison Kendria and Ali Nia, who came second and third, respectively, at a time of 12.35 and 12.38 seconds.

Speaking on this achievement, Amusan said, “It was not easy for me with injuries in my hamstring and my knee. But I trusted in my coach and my work. It’s all about the process. I just won this in a smooth style; I was just running. Honestly, I had no idea that I won when I crossed the finish line.”

