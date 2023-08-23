Tobi Amusan slams Irish journalist over persistent ‘charge’ question

Tobi Amusan, Nigeria’s sprint superstar, slammed an Irish journalist at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest, Hungary, for her persistent demand that she answers questions pertaining to charges laid against her after the women’s 100-metre hurdle heats.

Amusan, having overcome a provisional suspension due to three missed drug tests, entered the competition with a clean slate. On Tuesday, she showcased her resilience by successfully defending her title, clocking an impressive time of 12.49 seconds in Heat 5.

Following the race, Amusan addressed the media in the mixed zone. She expressed her gratitude to her dedicated fans for their unwavering support. During the press conference, Irish journalist Cathal Dennehy posed a question to her, asking, “Tobi, just on the point to the fans, I guess some of them are wondering what led to the charge. Would you be able to clarify the reasons behind that?”

“I’m talking about my fans, and you’re talking about charges. What charges?” She asked.

“Mr. Cathal, I am not going to answer your question. You’ve asked the same question five times now, and I am not answering it. Ridiculous,” she added.

“You run fast, they want to talk about my shoes; you don’t run fast, they want to talk about what’s going on. Come on, cut me that slack,” she said.