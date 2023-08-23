Tobi Amusan dominates Budapest heat in 100m hurdles, defends title

Tobi Amusan, Nigeria’s renowned hurdler, commenced her bid to retain her 100m hurdles title at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest with a resounding victory, clinching the top spot in her heat. The highly-anticipated event unfolded at the National Athletics Centre on Tuesday.

Amusan, the reigning world record holder, reentered the competition arena for the first time since her exoneration by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) from doping allegations. Displaying her exceptional form, she stopped the clock at an impressive 12.48 seconds (with a wind reading of 0.4 m/s) to emerge victorious in the fifth heat of the event.

In a testament to her speed and skill, Amusan left her opponents trailing behind. Jamaican Champion Megan Tapper secured the second position in the heat with a time of 12.51 seconds, while Australian athlete Michelle Jenneke finished third with a timing of 12.71 seconds.

The triumph solidified Amusan’s qualification for the upcoming semi-finals, scheduled to take place on Wednesday. The 100m hurdles champion will be leading the way, striving to maintain her exceptional performance and secure another step towards victory.

Amusan’s journey has been marked by remarkable achievements. Just over a year ago, she shattered the world record in Eugene, USA, setting a new benchmark at 12.12 seconds. Her track record speaks of an athlete who has consistently demonstrated extraordinary prowess in hurdling, reigning as the Diamond League titleholder in a season characterized by record-breaking feats.

Reflecting on her start in the Budapest World Athletics Championship, Amusan noted, “It’s a privilege to be back on the track, and I’m excited to be competing at this level once again.”

Amusan’s triumphant return is a testament to her perseverance and dedication, particularly in the face of the doping controversy that cast a shadow of uncertainty over her participation. The Athletics Integrity Unit’s recent clearance of her name put an end to speculation, affirming her innocence and allowing her to focus on defending her title.

“A panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal, by majority decision, has today found that Tobi Amusan has not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period,” stated an official AIU release, further solidifying Amusan’s clean record.

As one of Nigeria’s most promising medal prospects, Amusan’s journey promises to be a focal point of the championship. Her success reverberates on the international stage, serving as a beacon of hope and inspiration for athletes worldwide.

The captivating start to Amusan’s title defense in Budapest underscores her unwavering commitment to her sport and sets the stage for an exhilarating continuation of the championship. The world watches with bated breath as she vies to maintain her reign as the 100m hurdles world champion.