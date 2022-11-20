Flutterwave launches money transfer app, signs Tobi Amusan ambassador

Flutterwave has launched Sendmobile, an app to facilitate the transfer of funds from the diaspora to Africa, and signed Tobi Amusan, 100m hurdles women’s world record holder as its Ambassador.

According to a statement by the company, Sendmobile has helped thousands of diaspora Africans transfer money home since its launch. It said the mobile app will be available for download everywhere.

“Flutterwave also signed Tobi Amusan, the Nigeria-born 100m Hurdles Women’s World Record Holder as Send Mobile’s Ambassador; a decision the company says is due to their similarity in speed and resilience,” the statement said.

“The new app available on Play store and App Store aims to enhance customer experience through improved speed, transparency and ability to get user’s money to its destination despite the hurdles.”

The statement also said other key features of the Send Mobile app include Apple Pay, allowing Apple device users to transact seamlessly from their mobile wallets.

The Sendmobile app also has an improved activity section that tracks transactions in real-time and a new voucher code section that allows users to create voucher cards.

Here is how to use the Sendmobile App

To use the app, sign up on Send through Android or IOS, by including your email address, and phone number and creating a password.

The next step is to click the “Send Now” button. After that, enter your money transfer details (amount, sending currency/country, and receiving currency/country).

Review the transaction and Send Money.

“I am excited to be a big part of a product I already use and love. I am always on the road, but I also have a lot of my family members in Nigeria,” said Amusan.

“Send has helped me to keep in touch with them by meeting their needs as much as I can. Happy to be the face of this product for the African diaspora.”

Olugbenga Agboola, founder and CEO, Flutterwave said it is thrilling that Tobi is Send’s Ambassador. It is a perfect match given her speed and efficiency on the tracks and of course, Send Mobile’s speed of delivering cross-border transfers.

“Send Mobile will help improve the speed and efficiency of transferring money from the diaspora to the African continent for fees, real estate, health, upkeep and even for investments,” the CEO said.

“We are excited for all the possibilities this collaboration brings.”

Flutterwave has processed over 200 million transactions worth over $16 billion and serves more than one million businesses. The firm has an infrastructure reach in over 34 African countries, including Nigeria, Uganda, South Africa etc.