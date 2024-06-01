UCL Final: Real Madrid outclass Dortmund to win record 15th European cup title

Spanish champions Real Madrid defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League (UCL) final at Wembley on Saturday, securing their record 15th European Cup title.

Los Blancos faced a challenging first half, with Dortmund appearing the stronger side and creating several opportunities. However, the Bundesliga team failed to capitalize on their chances, allowing Madrid to seize control in the second half.

Dani Carvajal broke the deadlock for Carlo Ancelotti’s team in the 74th minute, and Vinicius Junior doubled the lead in the 83rd minute. Dortmund couldn’t mount a comeback, solidifying Real Madrid’s status as Europe’s best once again.

This victory marks a La Liga and Champions League double for Los Blancos this season. Despite the loss, Dortmund can take pride in their impressive run to the final and their strong performance for much of the match.

Real Madrid have now triumphed in their last nine European Cup finals, winning the competition six times in the past 11 seasons. However, their success often involved a bit of fortune, as underdogs Dortmund rued their missed first-half chances. Niclas Fuellkrug hit the post, and Karim Adeyemi couldn’t convert a one-on-one opportunity against Thibaut Courtois.

In typical fashion, Madrid found a way to prevail in Europe’s premier competition, making history in London once again. “The first half they were very superior, but we got out alive,” said Carvajal. “We knew our moment would come, and it did, and we have the 15th.”

Carvajal, Toni Kroos, Nacho, and Luka Modric joined Real legend Paco Gento as the only players to win the European Cup six times. Carlo Ancelotti extended his record as the most successful coach in the competition’s history with his fifth title.

A record number of over 2,500 stewards were present at Wembley, aiming to prevent a repeat of the violent scenes from the Euro 2020 final. Despite this, three pitch invaders managed to enter the field during the opening minutes, taking photos with Jude Bellingham and Vinicius. The Metropolitan Police reported 53 arrests, including five for pitch invasions.