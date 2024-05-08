Champions League final: Terzić on brink of rewriting Dortmund’s history

Edin Terzić‘s journey has come full circle, from watching Borussia Dortmund clinch their last Bundesliga title as a fervent fan in 2012 under Jürgen Klopp to guiding them as head coach to the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League final, his ascent has been remarkable.

The memories of Arjen Robben’s dramatic late winner for Bayern Munich in the 2013 Champions League final at Wembley may still linger, but Terzić now finds himself on the brink of rewriting Dortmund‘s history.

Dortmund’s unexpected run to the final of this year’s UEFA Champions League has defied expectations. Seated fifth in the German Bundesliga, they have surpassed all odds, emerging as underdogs destined for the June 1 showdown, regardless of facing old foes Bayern Munich or record 14-time winners Real Madrid.

For Dortmund, it’s a return to familiar ground. Their last final appearance, in 2013, ended in heartbreak at Wembley, with Jurgen Klopp’s side falling short against Bayern.

The journey to this final has been a testament to Dortmund’s resilience and tactical acumen. Terzić’s team navigated their way through formidable opponents, overcoming challenges with a blend of grit and strategy.

Reflecting on their remarkable journey, Terzić remarked, “There is always a team that no one has on their radar that reaches the quarter-finals or the semi-finals. We wanted to be that team that defied expectations. The road we have travelled has been extraordinary.”

Dortmund’s path to the final has been characterised by strategic victories rather than flashy displays. They secured crucial wins against Newcastle United and AC Milan in the group stage, followed by impressive knockout victories against PSV Eindhoven and cup favourites Atletico Madrid.

Their 2-0 aggregate win over Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals epitomized their resilience. Despite facing formidable opposition, Dortmund remained steadfast, holding their ground with disciplined defence and timely goals.

Reflecting on their journey to the final, the 41-year-old German tactician remarked, “It feels almost surreal. We’ve earned our place in the final through sheer teamwork, coupled with a stroke of luck. I’m immensely proud of my team, staff, and the entire club.”

Now, as Dortmund awaits their opponent in the final, Terzić and his team remain undaunted. “Since that second matchday, we have kept believing we can hold our own in the Champions League,” asserted Mats Hummels, Dortmund’s stalwart defender.

“There is no reason whatsoever not to believe that we can also win the final.”

While their domestic campaign may have fallen short of expectations, Dortmund’s European journey has captured the imagination. From being drawn into a challenging group to defying the odds in the knockout stages, their march to the final has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Dortmund’s unexpected ascent to the 2023/24 Champions League final defied all odds, with the team currently occupying fifth position in the German Bundesliga.

This year’s Champions League final marks Dortmund’s first appearance since 2013, a memorable clash against Bayern Munich at Wembley, where Jurgen Klopp’s team fell short. Yet, despite the odds stacked against them, BVBs journey to the final epitomises the spirit of perseverance and determination that defines football’s most remarkable moments.

Regardless of whether they face familiar foes Bayern Munich or record 14-time winners Real Madrid in the June 1 showdown at Wembley, Die Schwarzgelben are prepared to script another chapter in their storied history, Terzić and his players stand poised to embrace the challenge and etch their names in Champions League history once again.