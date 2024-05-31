Champions League Final: Who will claim the €2bn prize money as Dortmund battle Real Madrid?

Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will clash in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League final on Saturday, June 1, at the Wembley Stadium with €2.03 billion prize money at stake for the winner.

This season’s Champions League total prize pool is €2.03 billion ($2.18 billion), the same as last year.

The maximum earnings for the winning team could be €85.14 million ($91.28 million), contingent on winning all six group stage matches.

Last year, Manchester City earned around €80 million ($85.79 million) but missed the top amount due to group-stage draws. This year, Real Madrid has a chance to claim the maximum prize after winning their group with a perfect record.

For Dortmund, this final marks their first appearance in 11 years, while Real Madrid returns to the final after a two-year hiatus. Dortmund’s path to the final has been impressive, overcoming teams like PSV, Atlético de Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain, despite an inconsistent domestic campaign where they finished fifth in the Bundesliga.

Real Madrid, unbeaten in this season’s competition (W8 D4), reached their 18th final with narrow escapes against Leipzig, Manchester City, and Bayern. In contrast, their domestic form was dominant, securing another La Liga title.

Dortmund’s last Champions League final appearance was also at Wembley, where they lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich in 2013. Veterans Mats Hummels and Marco Reus, who played in that final, will be crucial against a Real Madrid side well-versed in European success, having lost only one of their last 20 UEFA matches against German teams.

Talking Points

Despite finishing fifth in the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund excelled in Europe. They topped a group featuring Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, and Newcastle, then knocked out PSV, Atlético de Madrid, and PSG to reach Wembley. Facing Real Madrid, the most successful team in Champions League history, will be their toughest challenge yet.

Dortmund’s sporting director, Sebastian Kehl, and captain Marco Reus emphasized the team’s underdog status could work to their advantage. Reus, reflecting on their previous final at Wembley, remains optimistic about their chances.

Injury concerns loom for both teams. Dortmund will be without Ramy Bensebaini and Julien Duranville, with Sebastien Haller doubtful due to an ankle issue.

Real Madrid will miss David Alaba and Aurélien Tchouaméni.

As the final approaches, the stakes are high with a substantial prize pool and the prestige of being crowned Europe’s best team. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter at Wembley Stadium.