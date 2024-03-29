Amusan, Nwachukwu named Team Visa ambassadors for 2024 Olympics

Visa, a payment technology company and proud partner of the 2024 Olympics and Paralympic Games, has announced Nigerian athletes Tobi Amusan and Goodness Nwachukwu as its newest Brand Ambassadors.

This unveiling is part of Visa’s extensive lineup of Team Visa athletes ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

With the addition of Amusan and Nwachukwu, the roster of Team Visa athletes for Paris 2024 now stands at 117. This class marks the largest and most diverse group of Olympic and Paralympic athletes and hopefuls in the program’s history, representing over 60 markets and 40 sports.

Andrew Uaboi, Vice President of Visa West Africa, expressed pride in welcoming Amusan and Nwachukwu to Team Visa, highlighting their representation of talent diversity within the African continent.

He emphasized Visa’s commitment to supporting athletes dedicated to making a difference and inspiring their communities.

“Their presence on Team Visa not only represents the diversity of talent within the African continent but also underscores Visa’s commitment to supporting athletes who are dedicated to making a difference and inspire their communities,” Uaboi added.

“We are proud to have them as part of us and look forward to witnessing the impact they will make both on and off the track and field.”

Tobi Amusan, a world champion, and world record holder in the 100 meters hurdles, made history in 2022 by becoming the first Nigerian athlete to win a world championship and world record in an athletics event. She won back-to-back Commonwealth and African titles in 2018 and 2022 in the 100 m hurdles and is also a two-time African Games champion.

Expressing her excitement, Amusan stated, “I am thrilled to represent Nigeria at the upcoming Olympic Games Paris 2024. This journey is not just about me; it’s about every young Nigerian who dares to dream and every girl who believes she can break barriers. I am grateful to have the support of Team Visa on this journey.”

Goodness Nwachukwu, a talented discus thrower, achieved gold and set a new world record with a throw of 36.56 meters at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, surpassing her previous record set at the 2021 World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Tunis.

“My journey has always been about transcending perceived limitations and demonstrating that true ability knows no bounds. It is my ambition to not only compete but excel at the games this year, and I am excited to have the support of Team Visa,” Nwachukwu remarked.

Since 2000, the Team Visa athlete program has championed more than 600 Olympic and Paralympic athletes selected based on their achievements, community involvement, and alignment with Visa’s core values of equality, access, and inclusion.