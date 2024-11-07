No talks with new Man United boss Amorim- Van Nistelrooy

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Manchester United interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has confirmed that he has not yet spoken with incoming manager Ruben Amorim regarding his future at the club.

The Dutch legend is currently focused on preparing the team for their crucial Europa League clash against PAOK on Thursday.

Van Nistelrooy, who took charge of the Red Devils following the dismissal of Erik ten Hag, has overseen mixed results in his short tenure. While he secured an impressive 5-2 victory over Leicester City in the League Cup, a 1-1 draw against Chelsea in the Premier League highlighted the team’s inconsistency.

With Amorim set to take over on November 11th, Van Nistelrooy remains uncertain about his own future at the club. Despite expressing a desire to stay on in some capacity, he acknowledges that the final decision rests with the incoming manager.

“I am focused on getting the work done on a daily basis and in the game coming up tomorrow in Europe,” Van Nistelrooy stated. “It’s a European night at Old Trafford against the Greek champions, and I feel the responsibility to do well.”

Meanwhile, there was positive news on the injury front as young defender Leny Yoro returned to full training. The 18-year-old, who joined the club from Lille in the summer, has been sidelined with a foot injury but is now on the road to recovery.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

