Van Nistelrooy anticipates Amorim’s arrival as United begin transition

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Ruud van Nistelrooy has shared his anticipation for Ruben Amorim’s arrival as Manchester United’s new head coach while remaining fully focused on his current responsibilities.

The interim manager is preparing United for their Europa League clash with PAOK on Thursday and a Premier League showdown with Leicester City on Sunday.

Amorim will officially assume control of Man United on November 11, likely bringing several members of his coaching staff from Sporting CP. Although Van Nistelrooy’s role within Amorim’s setup is yet to be defined, the Dutchman is committed to ensuring a smooth transition.

“I look forward to getting to know him better,” Van Nistelrooy said. “He’s a talented coach who has done excellent work at Sporting.”

Reflecting on United’s recent draw against Chelsea, Van Nistelrooy acknowledged the need to improve goal-scoring efficiency but expressed confidence in the team’s attacking potential.

“We’re creating a lot of chances,” he noted. “Once we start converting them, we’ll turn those into wins.”

As he continues to steer United through this pivotal phase, Van Nistelrooy’s immediate focus is on upcoming fixtures, while Amorim’s arrival marks the beginning of a promising new era at Old Trafford.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

