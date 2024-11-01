Van Nistelrooy eager to turn Man United’s season around

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Ruud van Nistelrooy, Manchester United’s interim manager, has expressed his determination to turn the club’s season around. Following the recent dismissal of Erik ten Hag, United currently sits 14th in the Premier League standings.

Van Nistelrooy, who rejoined the club in July as part of Ten Hag’s coaching staff, led the team to a 5-2 victory over Leicester City in the League Cup on Wednesday. While discussions about Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim potentially taking over are ongoing, Van Nistelrooy’s focus remains firmly on achieving immediate results.

“As an assistant, I came here to help the club move forward, and I’m very motivated to do so,” Van Nistelrooy shared in a press conference on Thursday. “I’m fully committed to my role as interim manager and, after that, I’ll return to my assistant contract for this season and the next. My absolute goal is to help the club progress.”

Amorim, who has promised to clarify his future after Sporting Lisbon’s match on Friday, is widely expected to bring in his own coaching staff if appointed. When asked about his future under a new manager, Van Nistelrooy said, “I’m contracted here, and I’m driven to contribute. Conversations about the future will happen if a new manager is signed.”

Reflecting on Ten Hag’s departure, Van Nistelrooy acknowledged it was a difficult moment but emphasized the need to push forward for the fans. “It was disappointing to see Erik go, but we have to refocus. With 75,000 fans in the stadium and millions watching, we’re here to win, and that’s what we’ll strive to do on Sunday.”

As he prepares for the high-profile clash against Chelsea at Old Trafford, Van Nistelrooy aims to inspire his side to deliver another positive performance, hoping to steer United back on track as the season unfolds.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share