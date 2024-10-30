Carabao Cup: Van Nistelrooy begins reign on winning start as Man United thrash Leicester 5-2

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Ruud van Nistelrooy enjoyed a winning debut as Manchester United’s interim manager, as his side powered to a 5-2 victory over Leicester at Old Trafford, advancing to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Casemiro set the tone with a spectacular strike into the top corner, and soon after, Alejandro Garnacho converted a pinpoint cross from Diogo Dalot, thrilling a visibly jubilant Van Nistelrooy on the sidelines. Leicester quickly responded as Bilal El Khannoussi pulled one back for the visitors.

Bruno Fernandes, who had yet to score this season, doubled down with two goals of his own. His first came from a deflected free-kick just four minutes after El Khannoussi’s goal, while Casemiro capitalized on a rebound shortly after to extend the lead. Fernandes completed his brace by intercepting a loose back-pass, rounding Leicester’s Danny Ward, and finishing coolly to secure the victory.

United’s lack of finishing was costly in Sunday’s defeat to West Ham, marking Erik ten Hag’s final match. But under Van Nistelrooy, they rediscovered their composure in front of goal, aided by Leicester manager Steve Cooper’s decision to make nine changes ahead of their Premier League fixture against Ipswich.

Van Nistelrooy’s passion was evident as he celebrated each goal, receiving an enthusiastic ovation from the fans who had welcomed him warmly onto the pitch before kickoff.

Casemiro, whose hefty transfer fee has been a point of contention, showcased his experience, particularly when he reacted first to his own header that struck both posts, netting his second goal of the night. He even came close to a hat-trick but fired over in added time, leaving Van Nistelrooy with his head in his hands.

Despite ongoing speculation surrounding Ruben Amorim’s potential arrival as manager, United maintained their focus and delivered a decisive performance, demonstrating their commitment to defending the Carabao Cup title they won under Ten Hag in 2023.

