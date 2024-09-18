Carabao Cup: Rashford bags brace as Man United crush Barnsley 7-0

Manchester United cruised into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup with a commanding 7-0 victory over League One side Barnsley at Old Trafford, giving manager Erik ten Hag his biggest win in charge.

Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, and Christian Eriksen each scored twice, while Antony converted a first-half penalty in a dominant performance. It marked United’s most emphatic victory since their 9-0 thrashing of Southampton in February 2021.

Rashford, who ended a goal drought in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Southampton, opened the scoring and added a second with a clinical finish to make it 5-0. He could have had a hat-trick but opted to let Antony take a penalty, which the Brazilian converted for his first goal since April.

Garnacho also netted twice, capitalizing on defensive lapses to score in stoppage time before adding a breakaway goal early in the second half. Eriksen sealed the rout with two quick goals, including a curling strike from the edge of the box, his first club goals in over a year.

The win was a much-needed boost for United as they continue their cup campaign.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.