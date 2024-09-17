Ten Hag defends League Cup importance ahead of Barnsley fixture

Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has underlined the significance of the League Cup, defending its value despite perceptions of it being less prestigious than other competitions. Having led United to victory in the competition last season, Ten Hag remains committed to securing more silverware.

While some top English clubs often regard the League Cup as a distraction from bigger domestic and European campaigns, Ten Hag insisted that it holds an important place in the club’s ambitions.

“I would say it’s significant,” he said. “FA Cup, Carabao (League) Cup—they are significant. I see all the attention from teams, owners, and managers when they win a trophy. We want the same.”

Ten Hag’s emphasis on trophies comes as United continue to find their rhythm in the Premier League, currently sitting 10th with six points from four games. After back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Liverpool, United bounced back with a 3-0 win over Southampton on Saturday, giving them a confidence boost ahead of their League Cup third-round tie against Barnsley.

The Dutch manager acknowledged the challenges of balancing the League Cup with other major competitions but expressed United’s determination to compete for every trophy available. He confirmed that Lisandro Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui, and Matthijs de Ligt are fit to play, though Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, and Victor Lindelof remain sidelined due to injury.

Ten Hag also provided updates on Luke Shaw’s recovery from a calf problem and hinted that new signing Manuel Ugarte could make his first start for the club. However, when asked about Antony’s potential inclusion in the lineup, he kept his cards close to his chest.

With part-owner Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos Group now overseeing United’s football operations, the club’s quest for silverware remains unwavering. Ten Hag reaffirmed their intent to win every possible competition: “No doubt we are aiming for a trophy, and this is one opportunity.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.