Man United defeat Southampton 3-0 to relieve pressure on Ten Hag 

Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring against Southampton

Manchester United secured a 3-0 victory over Southampton on Saturday, thanks to goals from Matthijs de Ligt, Marcus Rashford, and Alejandro Garnacho.

The win provided some relief for manager Erik ten Hag, who has faced increasing pressure following a series of disappointing results.

Despite the scoreline, United had to weather an early storm from Southampton, and the outcome could have been different had Andre Onana not saved Cameron Archer’s penalty at 0-0. Shortly after, De Ligt’s first goal for United and Rashford’s first in six months shifted the momentum just before halftime.

Southampton’s troubles deepened when captain Jack Stephens received a straight red card for a reckless challenge on Garnacho, who then sealed the win with a goal in stoppage time. The defeat leaves Southampton without a point in four games since their Premier League return, while United’s second win of the season lifts them to eighth place.

Ten Hag, under scrutiny after last season’s eighth-place finish and back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Liverpool, made bold changes, benching Casemiro and delaying Manuel Ugarte’s debut until the second half. United struggled in midfield early on, but Onana’s penalty save was a turning point.

Southampton’s inability to capitalize on promising build-up play has been a recurring theme in their return to the Premier League. Teenager Tyler Dibling impressed on his first start, winning a penalty after Diogo Dalot’s foul, but Archer’s weak spot-kick was denied by Onana.

Two minutes later, De Ligt rose highest to head home Bruno Fernandes’ cross from a short corner, giving United the lead. Rashford doubled the advantage with a long-range strike on 41 minutes, ending his six-month goal drought.

Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, signed on the final day of the transfer window, made several saves to keep the scoreline respectable, but United were in control throughout.

The second half saw little threat from the hosts before Stephens’ rash tackle on Garnacho earned him a red card. Garnacho then finished the game with a powerful shot in the 96th minute to complete the rout.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.