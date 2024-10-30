Van Nistelrooy to lead Man United ahead of Chelsea clash

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy is set to handle Manchester United‘s pre-match media duties before Sunday’s Premier League showdown against Chelsea, signalling that Ruben Amorim will likely not be in charge by the weekend.

Manchester United is currently in talks to secure Amorim’s release from Sporting Lisbon, where he remains focused on upcoming fixtures, including a league match against Estrela on Friday and a high-stakes Champions League clash with Manchester City next Tuesday.

Sources in Portugal report that Sporting is seeking around €5 million (£4.2 million) in compensation for Amorim’s coaching staff to make the move to Old Trafford, though United has yet to confirm this figure.

Van Nistelrooy, a former United striker and Ten Hag’s assistant, took over interim responsibilities following Erik ten Hag’s dismissal on Monday, with United sitting at a disappointing 14th in the Premier League standings. Van Nistelrooy’s first match in charge will be against Leicester City in the Carabao Cup last-16 tie at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

A United legend from 2001 to 2006, Van Nistelrooy brings both experience and a deep connection to the club. However, his future at United remains uncertain if Amorim is appointed. After managing PSV Eindhoven for a season, Van Nistelrooy joined Ten Hag’s staff this past summer.

In his programme notes for the Leicester game, Van Nistelrooy expressed his commitment to the role and his belief in the club’s potential: “Even on an interim basis, it is a great honour to manage the club I love for however long I am asked to do so. When I returned in the summer as Erik’s assistant, it was because I believed that Manchester United could climb back to the levels that I knew here as a player. I still have that belief, but it will take time and a lot of hard work.”

Reflecting on United’s season, he added, “We’ve seen the squad’s potential at times this season, but clearly not often enough. When players, staff, and supporters pull together, United can be unstoppable.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

