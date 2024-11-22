Man United preparing summer bid for Nigerian star Ademola Lookman

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a bid to sign Nigerian winger Ademola Lookman from Serie A side Atalanta during the summer transfer window.

According to reports from Caught Offside, the Red Devils are closely monitoring the €70 million-rated Super Eagles forward, viewing him as a crucial addition to their attacking lineup.

Lookman‘s impressive performances for Atalanta, characterised by his blistering pace and clinical finishing, have made him a sought-after talent, prompting discussions about a potential contract extension with the Italian club. With the departure of Erik ten Hag and the appointment of Ruben Amorim, Manchester United are eager to make a statement signing, and Lookman fits the bill.

The Nigerian international who is tipped to win the 2024 CAF African Player of the Year award, has enjoyed a phenomenal season in Serie A. So far, the former Everton player has scored eight goals and provided five assists in just 14 appearances for Atalanta in the 2024/25 campaign. This outstanding form has attracted interest from European heavyweights, including Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

Lookman‘s impact has extended beyond the club level. He recently made history by finishing 14th in the 2024 Ballon d’Or rankings, becoming the only African player on the prestigious shortlist. His remarkable performances for Atalanta and Nigeria throughout the 2023/24 season have captured global attention.

Atalanta benefited significantly from Lookman’s contributions, as he scored 17 goals and provided ten assists across all competitions. His crowning moment came in the UEFA Europa League final, where he netted a hat-trick to lead his team to victory. Internationally, he played a crucial role in Nigeria’s runner-up finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, adding three more goals to his impressive tally.

Given his previous experience in the Premier League with Everton, Fulham, and Leicester City, Lookman may be tempted to return to English football and showcase his improved abilities at a club like Manchester United. While his earlier spells in the league were underwhelming, his recent transformation at Atalanta suggests he has taken his game to a new level.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

