Ademola Lookman tipped for CAF Player of the Year Award

Former Super Eagles and Lazio midfielder Ogenyi Onazi has tipped Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman to win the 2024 CAF African Player of the Year Award, praising the forward as Africa’s top football talent.

Onazi believes Lookman’s exceptional season, highlighted by a hat-trick in the Europa League final and a pivotal role in Nigeria’s AFCON runner-up finish, makes him the frontrunner for the prestigious accolade.

Lookman has been a standout for both club and country this season, recently making history by finishing 14th in the 2024 Ballon d’Or rankings – a prestigious recognition of his stellar form. The 27-year-old’s performances for Atalanta and Nigeria throughout the 2023/24 season have caught global attention, as he became the only African on the Ballon d’Or shortlist.

Lookman’s contributions have been instrumental for Atalanta, where he scored 17 goals and registered 10 assists across all competitions. His crowning moment came in the UEFA Europa League final, where he netted a hat-trick to lead Atalanta to victory. Internationally, Lookman played a pivotal role in Nigeria’s runner-up finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast, adding three goals to his impressive season.

Already with five goals and five assists this season, Lookman’s influence at Atalanta continues to grow, making him a leading contender for CAF’s top individual award.

Reflecting on Lookman’s achievements, Onazi is confident in the forward’s claim to the title. “Lookman is an exceptional talent. His hard work, commitment, and discipline set him apart. I am thrilled with his achievements and his Ballon d’Or nomination, which is a testament to his quality,” Onazi told Brila.net.

“CAF should prepare the trophy for him; it’s not just about him being Nigerian, but because he truly is the finest player in Africa right now. His performance last season was phenomenal, and he deserves every recognition he gets.”

Lookman is a frontrunner on the CAF shortlist, which features top African talent, including Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/PSG), Serhou Guirassy (Guinea/Borussia Dortmund), Amine Gouiri (Algeria/Rennes), and others. Despite the competition, Onazi believes Lookman’s season-long brilliance distinguishes him as the most deserving.

“I would be quite disappointed if he doesn’t take home the award because there is simply no reasonable argument against it,” added Onazi.

With 10 goal contributions in as many games this season, Lookman’s form continues to bolster his case for the award ahead of the grand ceremony in Marrakech.

