2024 CAF Awards: Lookman, Troost-Ekong among 10-man nominees

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has unveiled the list of 10 nominees for the men’s categories of the 2024 CAF Awards, set to take place on December 16, 2024, in Marrakech, Morocco.

Among the nominees for the 2024 CAF Awards are two Super Eagles stars comprising of Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman and Al Kholood defender William Troost-Ekong, recognised as part of the top African players for 2023.

Other notable names on the list include Brighton & Hove Albion’s Simon Adingra, who played a crucial role in Ivory Coast’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) success, Bayer Leverkusen’s defensive powerhouse Edmond Tapsoba, and Algeria’s forward Amine Gouiri.

South African goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, nominated for both Player of the Year and Goalkeeper of the Year, also earned his place on the list, along with Morocco’s Soufiane Rahimi of Al Ain FC.

In a surprising twist, reigning African Footballer of the Year, Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen, has not been nominated to defend his title, despite his standout performances for Napoli, Galatasaray, and the Nigerian national team. Additionally, Victor Boniface, another Super Eagles standout, missed out on the top ten, despite a stellar debut season with Bayer Leverkusen, where he played a key role in the club’s league and cup double.

Achraf Hakimi, who was a finalist last year, returns to the shortlist after missing out on the title to Osimhen in 2023. Williams stands out with nominations in three categories: Player of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year, and Interclub Player of the Year.

Other significant categories in this year’s CAF Awards include Coach of the Year, National Team of the Year, Club of the Year, Young Player of the Year (under 21), and African Goalkeeper of the Year.

The winners will be decided by votes from a panel of CAF Technical Committee members, media professionals, head coaches, and captains of member associations, as well as clubs participating in CAF Interclub competitions.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

