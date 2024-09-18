Amuneke backs Ademola Lookman for CAF Award

Ademola Lookman

Former Super Eagles assistant coach Emmanuel Amuneke has tipped Atalanta sensation and Ballon d’Or nominee Ademola Lookman to follow in the footsteps of compatriot Victor Osimhen and become the next CAF African Men’s Player of the Year.

Osimhen, who won the 2023 CAF African Men’s Player of the Year award, played a crucial role in Napoli’s historic Serie A triumph, their first in over three decades. The ex-Barcelona winger believes Lookman’s stellar performances for both Atalanta and Nigeria make him a strong contender for the prestigious honour.

The 26-year-old forward stood out during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, netting three goals and providing an assist. His remarkable form continued at the club level, capped by a hat-trick in the UEFA Europa League final against Bayer Leverkusen.

Lookman’s stellar performances also earned him a spot on the 30-man Ballon d’Or shortlist, making him the only African player nominated this year, further cementing his credentials as a future CAF Player of the Year contender.

Amuneke, a former CAF Player of the Year, is confident that Lookman has what it takes to claim the award.

“He’s in line (to be crowned CAF Player of the Year winner) if he continues the way he is doing,” Amuneke told SportsBoom.

“I watched the last game against Rwanda, and his performance was outstanding. It shows that he has been able to consolidate himself with African football.”

Reflecting on Nigeria’s history with the award, Amuneke added: “When I won it, I think Ikpeba won it again, and then Kanu. If a Nigerian wins it next, it will definitely be a joyous moment.”

Amuneke also emphasised the importance of continued support for Nigerian players: “We need to continue supporting our players, both in Europe and in our local leagues. We all need one another to form the ecological system that governs our football for our football to thrive.”

Lookman faces competition from Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface and Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz for Africa’s top individual football honour.

